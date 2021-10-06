John Alexander Has Last Meeting As Red Bank Interim City Manager; Part Time Firefighters Get Raises

The Red Bank Commission meeting on Tuesday night was the last that John Alexander, the city’s finance director, will serve as interim city manager. He accepted the role of city manager while continuing his responsibilities of finance director after former City Manager Tim Thornbury left the position. The commissioners expressed appreciation for the time he has functioned in two roles. Martin Granum, who was selected for the job, is moving from Oregon and his first meeting as Red Bank’s city manager will be at the next commission meeting on Oct. 19.

The commissioners approved the purchase of a new fire truck that will replace a 1979 truck. The amount of $581,628 for the pumper truck was a budgeted item. The money will come from the 2022 Fire Department fund.

A budget amendment was made for giving a pay increase to part time firefighters. The amount of $15,430 was added to the budget to pay for the raises. Mayor Hollie Berry said that over half of Red Bank’s part time firefighters also work in Chattanooga where they now are paid $16 per hour. The current rate of $11 will be increased to $13.70 to match the amount being paid to full time firefighters in Red Bank. The raises will be retroactive to July 1. There are plans to increase pay for other city employees who the commissioners feel are under compensated. "The increase given tonight is a stop-gap measure,” said Commissioner Pete Phillips.

The purchase of five sets of solar powered, rapid flashing pedestrian cross-walk systems was also authorized. The lights with push buttons on both sides of the street will be put at the five pedestrian islands along Dayton Boulevard. The low bid of $42,700 was accepted. These were budgeted items.

Another budget amendment was made to pay for costs associated with the search for a new city manager and to pay $300 annually to each member of the planning commission, retroactive to July 1. Costs related to the city manager totaled $5,308 including hotel, airfare, car rentals and per diem amounts. The total amendment added $6,808 to the 2022 operating budget.

Interim City Manager Alexander told the commissioners that the city of Red Bank is receiving far less in stormwater fees than Hamilton County is getting from property in Red Bank. The discrepancy is the result of Red Bank basing the fee by parcel, which is $31, while Hamilton County’s fee is based on residential units that are on a parcel. The fee for each unit is $9. One example given was a 275-unit apartment complex, each with a $9 stormwater fee, that generates around $2,500 for Hamilton County, while Red Bank’s fee for the same parcel is just $31.

A three-year interlocal agreement was approved between Red Bank, Hamilton County and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office. Hamilton County provides IT services for records management to Red Bank. The agreement previously had been for a one-year term. The new contract is for a three-year term at a cost not to exceed $10,256 for each of the three years.

An agreement with Total Resources to provide temporary labor services for seasonal leaf removal was authorized by the commission. These workers will receive $15.18 per hour for a total amount not to exceed $18,000. A couple of residents made suggestions to create a collection site for leaves that some citizens would like to have for adding nutrients to their garden soil. The commissioners were told that the trouble with that would be that the city picks up six to 12 tons of leaves each day during leaf season and homeowners generally would want just a pickup load.

City Attorney Arnold Stulce has been revising the city’s beer ordinance to update and simplify it. The changes and conditions were discussed extensively at the commission meeting resulting in more revisions. All the commissioners agreed with Commissioner Ruth Jeno’s suggestion to put the completed ordinance in its final form on the city’s website for the public to view and provide input. A vote on the revised beer ordinance was postponed until the next commission meeting in two weeks.