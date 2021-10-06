50% Of Hamilton County Residents Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The Hamilton County Health Department announced that 50% of Hamilton County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



“We are very encouraged by this milestone,” said Hamilton County Health Department Interim Health Officer Dr. Fernando Urrego. “I am so proud of our community for joining together to get vaccinated to protect one another. To continue this good news, we still need many more people to get vaccinated to stop transmission and protect all of our residents. We recommend that all who are eligible get vaccinated.”



“This is a great start in our ongoing battle with the pandemic,” said County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

“But we are only half way to our goal of vaccinating everyone who wants to get a vaccine. I encourage everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so. With the winter season approaching the time to act is now to protect not only yourself, but your loved ones, friends and co-workers from the coronavirus.”Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see the Health Department’s most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination calendar. Free transportation to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site is available Monday-Friday. Call 423-209-8383 in advance to schedule a ride.“I want to applaud the hard work our award-winning Health Department has done to reach this milestone,” said Mayor Coppinger. “Our health workers have put in long hours, battled the elements and sacrificed family time in the interest of public health. Due to their outstanding efforts vaccinating Hamilton County residents at the Tennessee Riverpark, Enterprise South Nature Park, the CARTA Bus Barn, and health centers and pop-up clinics, we have reached our halfway goal. Now we need everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated in the interest of public health.”To slow the transmission of COVID-19, vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should continue mitigation efforts such as wearing masks, social distancing, and regular hand washing at this time.

