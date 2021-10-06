24-Year Old Man Shot Tuesday In Chattanooga

A 24-year old man was shot Tuesday night in Chattanooga.

At approximately 10:01 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that an individual had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were unable to determine a location of incident or establish a crime scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

The victim refused to provide investigators with any information and indicated he did not want to cooperate with an investigation.