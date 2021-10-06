Police Release Photos Of Man Believed To Be Responsible For Killing Jalen Wofford, 21, On Sept. 25

Chattanooga Police have released photos of a suspect in the murder of Jalen Wofford, 21, on Sept. 25.

Police said, " The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for assistance from community members with identifying and locating a man who is suspected of shooting Jailen Wofford on the lot of a gas station at 3410 Campbell St. on Sept. 25.

"The suspect, seen in these photos, is described as a black male in his early 20s, about 5'10" in height, 180-200 pounds. When CPD fficers arrived on scene they found Wofford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting.

"The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. "Anyone with information about the shooting or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Chattanooga police on the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100. Tips can also be submitted in the CPD mobile app."



Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333.

Police got the call of the shooting at approximately 10:27 a.m.