 Thursday, October 7, 2021 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Thursday, October 7, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

October 7, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 7, 2021

Former Fire Inspector Arrested On Arson Charge

October 7, 2021

LaFayette Man Leads Police On Long Chase, Tosses Out Bags Of Drugs Along The Way


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

An investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of Vonore woman, Sara Vanlandingham, 43, on an arson ... (click for more)

A LaFayette, Ga., man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a dangerous chase on Monday night. Richie Don Cook, 42, of 285 Cook Hollow Road, LaFayette, was finally apprehended ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Former Fire Inspector Arrested On Arson Charge

An investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of Vonore woman, Sara Vanlandingham, 43, on an arson charge. TBI fire investigators worked with the Madisonville Police Department in investigating a structural fire that occurred on Aug. 30 in the 200 block of Main Street in Madisonville. ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Council Shows Wisdom In Putting Confidence In City Judge Sherry Paty

During my 34-year legal career, I have had the privilege to practice and to appear before Chattanooga City Council and before Chattanooga City Court Judge Sherry Paty, who has served on the bench for 17 years. Over the years, I have watched our City Council consistently demonstrate both strong leadership and a sincere focus on doing what is best for our city. Accordingly, I trust ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It Should’ve Been 20

Back in the 1930s…and remember this was with the Great Depression and the not so far away rumble of war drums being heard…a group of five prominent Chattanooga business leaders and the County Mayor showed up at my grandfather’s office door unannounced one day to deliver a terse message. “We are fixing to lose Erlanger Hospital. It’s a wreck. And we ain’t leaving this office until ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Bank's Gabe Jones Is Living His Dreams

I first met Gabe Jones in January, 2020. I taught and coached at Red Bank Middle from 1995-2011. After retirement, my wife and I moved to Clearwater, Florida for the climate, beach and, yes, the abundance of MLB teams that train in the area. Tyler Phillips played baseball for me at Red Bank from 2007-2009. He earned his teaching degree at UTC and became the head baseball coach ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Promising New Lady Vol Players Counted On In Wake Of Davis Loss

Rennia Davis built a women’s basketball resume worthy of a legend during her Tennessee career. The Lady Vols forward became the fourth player in the program’s storied history to rank among the career top 10 in points, points-per-game average, rebounds and rebounds-per-game. The other three are Chamique Holdsclaw, Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings. Their jersey numbers hang from ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors