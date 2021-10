Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBER, JUSTIN ASHLEY

30 AMELIA DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BREWTON-ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH

3901 LEEWARD LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CARVALHO, MARTIN

3408 GAIL DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

---

CRUM, ASHLEY MONQUIE

704 MANSION CIR APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DENT, BARRY RAY

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

DIXON, RACHELLE DENISE

1242 HELENA APT.





A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DOZIER, DAVID JAVON6438 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS819 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FORTUNE, GRESHAM K8015 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECT---GRIFFIN, JOSHUA D8833 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HALE, TENYA ELENA8111 THORNWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HILT, RAVEN SYMONECHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HUGHES, MEGAN DIANAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE212 N HICKORY ST / HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, DAVID JR1 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN4218 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON510 CENTRAL DR. APT.. 708 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MENASCO, RAYMOND HOWARD10930 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKING---MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE10824 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 100VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---NIX, ADAM GWENN1299 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSFAILURE TO APPEAR---NIX, BRANDI NICHOLE4120 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101711Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY---RHOADES, ANGELA115 EVENING SIDE DR. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT UNDER 1,000---RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SILER, REGINALD DEMON2112 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)