Police Blotter: Ex-roommate's Mother Causes Problems; Disruptive Couple Frequents Waffle House

A woman on Montview Drive told police she was having issues with her son's ex-roommate. She said the night before, her son and his girlfriend had a "falling out" with his roommate, She said she went and picked her son up from the residence they shared, and had him pack all of his things. She said she went through all of the belongings before they left the residence to ensure that he did not take anything that did not belong to him. She said that approximately four hours later, the ex-roommate's mother began calling and texting her phone accusing her son of stealing a router. She said that her son did not take any belongings that did not belong to him, but that she continues to have issues with the ex-roommate's mother. She told police she wanted the incident reported in case any future issues were to arise between them.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. Police spoke with a representative of the store who said that a female came into the store and swapped her current and worn shoes for brand new shoes. He said she took the new shoes, put them on, and passed all points of sale without paying for the stolen merchandise. The shoes are worth $69.99. They are blue and are made by Under Armour. A photo of the suspect was given to police. Charges are pending identification of the woman.

* * *

A woman on Wilkesview Drive told police she was having a verbal argument with her boyfriend. The boyfriend came out and confirmed with police that they were fussing. Both of them assured police that nothing physical had taken place and that they were okay and no police action was needed. BWC was worn and used during this interaction.

* * *

Officers observed a light blue Hyundai Santa Fe traveling on Hamill Road with a non-functioning passenger headlight. The vehicle was also not displaying a license plate. Emergency equipment was activated and the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the Ministry Center. The driver told police he was aware of the vehicle's headlight and license plate. He said he had just been pulled over by officers on Highway 153 and was returning home. The man was given a verbal warning. No warrants and the car was not stolen.

* * *



Police were dispatched to a burglar alarm at Pilgrim Rock Baptist Church, 1726 Church Road. Officers confirmed that all doors were securely locked. All windows were closed; however, police noticed a broken window pane on the 2/3 corner. This window pane appeared to be broken from the inside and was too small to permit entry. In addition, the blinds of that window appeared undamaged. Police spoke with a man who was listed as a responsible party for the property. He said that he would head out at his earliest convenience and ensure that this window damage was not due to any suspicious activity.

* * *

A woman at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police that someone accessed her Walmart account illegally and placed an online order to be picked up at the store. She said there were two transactions - one was around $100 and the other around $80, and they were done the night before around 1:30 a.m. She said the name on the order is "Vilma Orellana," but she said she has no idea who that is and there's no way to know if this is a real name.

* * *

A woman on Glendale Drive told police that a white Ford Fusion backed into her mailbox then fled the area. She said she did not know the driver of the vehicle, and the vehicle had an unknown temporary tag displayed.

* * *

While patroling on Ocoee Street, police observed a silver Mercedes with no tag parked suspiciously. Police were familiar with a BOLO from county units stating that they were in a pursuit of a silver Mercedes with no tag before losing the vehicle in the area of Amnicola Highway at Wilcox Boulevard. Police ran the VIN and found that the registration returned negative stolen.

* * *

A woman on Bunch Street told police that morning she noticed her tire was flat and there was a bullet hole the back of her vehicle near the trunk. She said she believed the bullet hole was from an incident that occurred there a couple of days earlier.

* * *

A anonymous caller on Shallowford Village Drive told police he believed a car got broken into. Police found the vehicle and noticed the driver's side window was busted out. Police tried to find the owner of the vehicle, but were unable to. Police watched camera footage showing a male back in a black Audi next to this Nissan break the window and search through the vehicle, taking a black bag. The man was wearing a black cap, red shirt and jeans. Police do not have a victim at this time.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Cameron Lane. Police spoke to a man and a woman who said they got into a verbal argument over the woman not getting " the poke" and other things. The woman was already gathering her things to leave for the day. Police stayed on the scene till she left the area.

* * *

A woman on Rees Avenue told police that overnight someone entered her unlocked 2019 Kia Optima, trashed the inside and stole her purse and its contents. She said she has a ring doorbell, but a bush blocks the view of her automobile.

* * *

A woman at Parkridge Medical Center, 1700 Broad St., told police she left her vehicle parked there around 8:15 a.m. while she went into the doctor’s office. She said at about 9:15 a.m. she heard a loud boom and just now discovered that the back window had been broken out of her vehicle, but she said there were no signs of entry into the vehicle. There are no estimates for damage.

* * *

A woman told police that her vehicle was damaged the day before while traveling on Interstate 75 northbound. She said she was traveling behind a green pickup truck with a trailer that was hauling debris, when debris flew off of the trailer and hit her windshield. She gave the TN tag number to police, which did not return to a vehicle. She said she needed a report for insurance purposes.

* * *

Police found a man who was panhandling on Cherokee Boulevard. The man was in the roadway holding a sign asking for money. Police ran the man for warrants and were unable to verify any. The man was told to leave the area and stop panhandling in the streets.

* * *

A woman on Forest Villas Circle told police she communicated with a person on Facebook who gave her a link to an online interview. She said she spoke with the people online and they asked for her to send a photo of her driver's license to "comcastinterview427@gmail.com," which she did. She said after they received the email, they requested she purchase gift cards and send them before they sent the Comcast equipment to her. The woman said she realized then it was a scam and did not purchase the gift cards and stopped communication with them.

* * *

A man on Elder Mountain Road told police he had video of a JB Hunt 18-wheeler truck backing down Elder Mountain Road and striking his mailbox. He said he is currently in contact with JB Hunt and does not want to prosecute.

* * *

A man on Highway 58 told police he was in verbal argument with a woman and that he wanted her to leave his apartment. Police also spoke with the woman, who said the man had just started arguing with her. Both of them said it was only a verbal argument. Police ran both of them for any active wants or warrants, which came back negative. Police then gave the woman a ride to an address on Tunnel Boulevard at her request. BWC was worn and activated during this call for service.

* * *

A woman on W. Main Street Court told police she believed someone tried to burglarize her residence while she was not home. Police observed a broken window in the front of her residence, but no signs of forced entry. The window had two panels and only the exterior was broken. The woman did not know who was responsible, nor was she able to gave any reasonable explanation for who may have broken the window.

* * *

A man told police he was driving northbound on Highway 27 when he was unable to evade running over an object in the road. He said there were vehicles on both sides of him when he struck the object. His said his oil pan was destroyed, along with other engine components. Shortly after, CFD responded and it was determined that the object was a valve that had fallen off the truck moments ago.

* * *

An employee at Waffle House, 2024 E. 23rd St., told police there was a couple in the restaurant who had been causing a problem. She said the couple had been disorderly the previous week, and staff had "run them off" then without calling police, but this time the man said he would not leave, and that the employee should call the police. The employee said they both left in a silver PT Cruiser, headed towards East Ridge. Police explained the process for getting this couple criminally trespassed to the employee, and she said she would call in the next time they showed up.