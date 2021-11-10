Complaints Raised About Dogs At The Lookout Mountain Commons

During the time allotted for citizen input at the meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commission, one resident told the commissioners that he is concerned after seeing many dogs at The Commons. He said dog owners are ignoring the sign stating that only service dogs are allowed. The track is used by many people for rehabilitation and there is the possibility that loose dogs could knock them over. Dogs also mark their territories which could prove to be a health issue, he said.

The ban of dogs in the park is a town ordinance, said Chief Chuck Wells who suggested that the police could issue a citation requiring a court date. If it cannot be proven that the dog is a service animal, it would be up to the judge to set the fee for the violation.

Another source of complaints to the police is the use of bicycles on the track. Although the sign also bans bikes, it is recognized this is safer for kids than riding on the streets. Discussion took place about looking at park rules and re-vamping them, after which new signs would be put up. An idea suggested by the mayor was to allow bicycles and tricycles during certain hours or restrict them to certain days.

After the pause in fundraising due to the CODVID pandemic, activities and events are now taking place that benefit Lookout Mountain School. Commissioner of Schools Brooke Pippenger said the LMS Carnival held on a perfect afternoon in October was a big success. A Book Fair is going on this week at the school. The children can shop during their library hours, and proceeds will be used to benefit the school. The new mountain directory is on sale at the Market on the Mountain and at Fairyland Pharmacy for $15. The sales are another way to support the school, said the commissioner.

The regular season of flag football ended the night of Oct. 9, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall. Basketball comes next. Registration is ongoing and will be open through Nov. 21. The Fairyland school gym will be used by the rec league for basketball and it is hoped that the gym at LMS can also be used this year. That process will have to be run through Hamilton County and approval has not been received at this time. There are very small cosmetic issues at The Commons that are still being addressed, said Commissioner Paschall.

Leaves are the first priority now, said Commissioner of Public Works Frank Schriner. There also have been a lot of limbs left on the curbs to be picked up. The commissioner asks for residents not to intermingle the yard debris and to be sure and separate leaves and limbs into separate piles. Director of the Public Works Department Corey Evans has placed an order for four tons of road salt in preparation for icy, winter weather. Reflectors have been put out during the fall, and more have been ordered so the roads will be well marked to help when it is foggy.

The financial report was given by Terrie Payne, the town’s certified municipal officer in training. She said that property taxes are starting to be received but are a little behind the same time last year. The reason, said Mayor Walker Jones, is because the tax bills were late being sent out through no fault of anyone in the town, but because there was around a 30-day delay in receiving the certified rate.

Revenue from the parking meters is significantly up. The year-to-date amount received is $63,000 versus $44,200 at the same time last year. Liability insurance for the town was paid in the amount of $44,200 and $9,950 was paid this month for the audit. Jennifer Waycaster has been hired on a contract, part-time basis to assist with finances. She is very familiar with Lookout Mountain, Tn. after doing the town’s yearly audit for the past nine years when she worked for the accounting firm Johnston, Murphey and Wright.

Activity in the Fire and Police department was uneventful in October, said Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley. The new fire engine that has been ordered is in the process of being built with a February 2022 delivery date. The delivery may be delayed, said Chief Wells, because of the shortage of electronics and chips that will be needed for the truck.

In his report, Mayor Jones said the dumpster at the public works department each month is no longer overflowing after Lookout Mountain, Ga., has a second one at their public works department on Lula Lake Road. A letter has been mailed about the Lookout Mountain Christmas Fund. The mayor asks for all residents to give to the fund for employees who worked through COVID and who managed so many disruptions. These gifts show how much the employees are appreciated, he said.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission will be Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

