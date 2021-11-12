Matt Hullander Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Hamilton County

Matt Hullander announced on Friday that he is a candidate to become Hamilton County’s next mayor.

He said, "The decision comes after much thought, prayerful consideration and an outpouring of encouragement from friends, residents, elected officials, civic and business leaders all over the county."

He said, “Hamilton County has been home to the Hullander family for six generations. I have thought about this opportunity for several years and now is the time. After growing and selling my business I am ready to dedicate the time to move Hamilton County forward. I love giving back to this community and this is best way I can be most impactful to follow my motto to always make it better.”

In 2007, Mr. Hullander bought Hullco and grew the company by more than 5X before selling in April 2021. Today, he is an investor and serves on the boards of various commercial real estate and business ventures, many of which support local start-up companies.

He and his wife, Jenny, started the Hullander Foundation over nine years ago to give back to non-profit organizations. During that time, the foundation provided over $900,000 to support those efforts.

The Hullanders and their daughter, Reece, attend the Rockpoint Community Church.

Mr. Hullander also chairs the Hamilton County Board of Zoning Appeals and serves on the board of Scenic Land Company, First Horizon Bank Advisory Board and the Hunter Worley Foundation.

He is a past member of the Chattanooga Chamber’s board of directors and Erlanger and Children’s Hospital board.