 Friday, November 12, 2021 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Matt Hullander Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Hamilton County

Friday, November 12, 2021
Matt Hullander
Matt Hullander

Matt Hullander announced on Friday that he is a candidate to become Hamilton County’s next mayor.

He said, "The decision comes after much thought, prayerful consideration and an outpouring of encouragement from friends, residents, elected officials, civic and business leaders all over the county."

He said, “Hamilton County has been home to the Hullander family for six generations. I have thought about this opportunity for several years and now is the time. After growing and selling my business I am ready to dedicate the time to move Hamilton County forward. I love giving back to this community and this is best way I can be most impactful to follow my motto to always make it better.”

In 2007, Mr. Hullander bought Hullco and grew the company by more than 5X before selling in April 2021. Today, he is an investor and serves on the boards of various commercial real estate and business ventures, many of which support local start-up companies.

He and his wife, Jenny, started the Hullander Foundation over nine years ago to give back to non-profit organizations. During that time, the foundation provided over $900,000 to support those efforts.

The Hullanders and their daughter, Reece, attend the Rockpoint Community Church.

Mr. Hullander also chairs the Hamilton County Board of Zoning Appeals and serves on the board of Scenic Land Company, First Horizon Bank Advisory Board and the Hunter Worley Foundation.

He is a past member of the Chattanooga Chamber’s board of directors and Erlanger and Children’s Hospital board.


November 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Runs Through Traffic Carrying A Firearm; $1,500 Pit Bull Is Stolen

November 12, 2021

Lookout Conservancy Helping Lookout Mountain, Ga. Get New 5-Acre Park At Sims Property

November 12, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


An armed person (non-threatening) was reported in the area of East Brainerd Road and Gunbarrel Road. The caller described the person as a black male wearing a white pullover jacket and white ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Ga. Mayor David Bennett announced that the city will be getting another new park. Discussion about the Sims property has been going on for years, he said. The 4.5-5 acres once ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Runs Through Traffic Carrying A Firearm; $1,500 Pit Bull Is Stolen

An armed person (non-threatening) was reported in the area of East Brainerd Road and Gunbarrel Road. The caller described the person as a black male wearing a white pullover jacket and white pants. The caller said that the man ran through traffic while carrying a firearm and continued running in an unknown direction on Gunbarrel Road. Officers searched the area, but were unable ... (click for more)

Lookout Conservancy Helping Lookout Mountain, Ga. Get New 5-Acre Park At Sims Property

Lookout Mountain, Ga. Mayor David Bennett announced that the city will be getting another new park. Discussion about the Sims property has been going on for years, he said. The 4.5-5 acres once held several houses and a mid-century style motel. A gazebo, an observation tower, shuffleboard courts and fire pit remain. There are also some of the largest oak trees on the mountain, said ... (click for more)

Opinion

Show Respect For Citizens And The Court

As a Hamilton County citizen, I’m embarrassed by the reprimand recently given to Judge Gerald Webb by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. His Facebook posts, which partly gave rise to the reprimand, trivialize the suffering of the victims of crime that come before his Court. The posts also mock criminal defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty. Regardless of what crimes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: New Hospital Woes

Earlier this week it was learned that any hospitals which rely on Medicare benefits must have every employee, contract worker and volunteer fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, or risk losing federal subsidies. In short, pandemonium and chaos are guaranteed across the nation, because to be fully vaccinated requires a month; millions of health workers are not, and in an industry already besieged ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rae Burrell Injury Casts Shadow On Lady Vols Season

Tennessee began its women’s basketball season Wednesday night without Jordan Horston, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Teammate Tamari Kay joined Horston on the bench shortly thereafter due to two early fouls. The most stunning exit happened shortly before halftime, though, when Rae Burrell picked herself up off the Thompson-Boling Arena floor and immediately sat back ... (click for more)

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Records 18th Double-Double In Cats Win

Dre'una Edwards tied her career high with 27 points as the 13th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team used a big second half to beat North Alabama 98-56 on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky outscored North Alabama 63-25 in the second 20 minutes to blow open a close game. All-American Rhyne Howard had 20 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors