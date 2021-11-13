Police Blotter: Woman Carrying Blanket Full Of Stolen Items From Kohl's Pepper Sprays Manager; Drunk Man Under Interstate Sign Thinks He's At A Concert

The manager of Kohl's at 5953 Hwy. 153 said he saw a black female pulling a large blanket full of items out the door of the store. He said the female had the items rolled up like a Santa bag. The manager said he thought the lady needed help with a heavy item and bent down to help her. That is when the lady started yelling at him to get back and pepper sprayed him in the face. The manager said at that point he backed up because he did not want to get pepper sprayed again and all the clothes inside the blanket went flying. The manager said instead of the female leaving the store, she ran back inside towards the jewelry section. He said the female suspect then grabbed an armful of jewelry items and ran out of the store. The woman got into a dark gray Nissan Sentra and fled the scene. The manager said there was someone else driving the getaway car and the vehicle had no tag on it. The amount of the clothes and jewelry combined was over $3,000.

* * *

A woman on Cherokee Boulevard said she purchased a 2018 Volvo from Carvana and they told her they mailed the license plate to her. She said the tag has never been received from the postal service. The Tag & Title Office told her to make a lost tag report with CPD. The tag has been entered in NCIC.

* * *

A man on Wilson Street told police while he was inside a residence painting, someone entered his vehicle and stole a number of items.

* * *

The bank manager at TVFCU at 5150 Austin Road told police when she came to work this morning she found one of their ATMs damaged. She said that the person at fault, a man, left his information and a note. She said that cameras showed the man came through the ATM line yesterday around 4:41 p.m. and a 2x4 sticking out of his truck caught the top of the ATM. Police attempted to contact the man but no one answered.

* * *

A woman on Central Avenue said sometime during the night someone stole her Trek bike off the roof of her residence. She said there is a building under construction next door through which the thief could have come across to take the bike. She said it is a Trek 10 speed, black/gray, with 80mm wide tires.

* * *

The property manager at apartments on East 44th Street told police when he came to make preparations to rent an apartment, he found a female, later identified, inside of the residence. She said that a friend let her stay in the residence if she cleaned it up and prepared it for a new tenant. She has only been in the residence for a few hours. The property manager said he wanted the woman trespassed from the property, and she was informed that she could not return.

* * *

A woman at apartments on East 5th Street showed police camera footage from another day of a a man on the property. The man was seen coming out of an apartment on the third floor, going down the stairs, and exiting through a side door. The tenant of the apartment constantly invites the man to the property. The woman needed documentation for eviction purposes.

* * *

A woman on Mitchell Avenue called police and said sometime during the night her Jeep Wrangler had been burglarized. She said there appeared to be no forced entry, and that there was no damage to the vehicle. The woman said $100, Ray Ban sunglasses, and the paper vehicle registration were stolen from the vehicle.

* * *

Police were dispatched to 306 West 6th St. to check the well-being of a person lying down on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, police spoke with the woman who said she was waiting on her counselor to let her in, that she lives in the building. The woman said she just lay down next to the building because her head was hurting. She did not seem to be in any kind of distress at this time. Police asked the woman if she needed any medical attention and she said no, she was okay.

* * *

Officers received a call regarding a black Honda Civic occupied by a white male and female that had been witnessed stealing a custom-built firearm from a vehicle on Birmingham Highway. The vehicle was BOLO'd shortly before an officer spotted a Civic matching the description occupied by a white male and female. The officer initiated a felony traffic stop. During the investigation it was found that the people stopped were not the suspects in this incident and just happened to be leaving the same area. The man who was the vehicle owner consented to a search of his vehicle prior to confirming through the victim of the theft that this was not the vehicle. Both of the people were compliant with police.

* * *

A man and woman, roommates at a residence on Ridgecrest Drive, were in an argument. The disorder began when the woman arrived home and found that the man had changed the locks on the doors and placed all of her personal property outside on the porch. The woman broke her bedroom window from the outside in order to gain access to the interior of the residence. The woman began carrying her belongings back inside while police were on scene. She said that she would go stay with her friend for the night. Both people were calm while police were on scene.

* * *

An officer responded to 4758 Hwy. 58 for a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the Dollar Tree. Upon arrival, the vehicle was occupied by a man who was asleep in the driver's seat. It was later discovered that he was sleeping due to a common side effect of a newly prescribed medication, His father was called to the scene to drive him home safely. The vehicle was parked and locked in a parking space prior to all parties departing.

* * *

Two officers observed two suspicious people behind 715 Signal Mountain Road, because this location is on a Watch List for homeless people being behind the business. The officer approached the two men and identified them. When speaking with one of the men, police asked him what he and the other man were doing behind the building and he said that they were cleaning the area. Police informed the man that they could not be behind the building and that they needed to remove their things and leave the area. Both of the men removed their items and left the premises.

* * *

A woman on Ricky Drive told police her video surveillance camera caught three suspects trespassing on her property around 1:53 a.m. Two suspects, skinny young males wearing a white shirt and gray pants, and one suspect standing back at the driveway looking out, entered her Ford Expedition through an unlocked door. The suspects went through the vehicle and took a purse with several items. The suspects then ran off. The woman found her items scattered down the street. Police attempted to take prints from the Ford but were unable to lift them due to heavy dew on the car. The woman said she will forward the video to police.

* * *

A man told police he just noticed damage on his vehicle this morning and the last time he saw it without damage was about a week ago and he has driven it off and on since then. He said the first possible location where the damage could have happened was Champy’s at 526 East Martin Luther King Blvd. He said he got there and parked his vehicle at about 7:30 p.m. last Monday and he was there about an hour and a half. However, since he didn't discover the damage until now, he's not sure where or when it happened. He said all the damage was on the passenger side and it consisted of a dented fender/broken headlight. Also, the side mirror had been broken. There have been no estimates yet.

* * *

Police were called to 302 Northgate Mall Dr. where a man and woman were sleeping in their car in the parking lot of the post office. The two said they were having car trouble and just pulled over to sleep. Police have been out with these two people before in the area sleeping, due to them being homeless. Both of them checked negative for warrants.

* * *

A woman reported a rock busted out her vehicle's side passenger window as she drove down Shepherd Road. The woman said the rock came from a city of Chattanooga public worker. The public worker said he was weed-eating along the shoulder of the roadway when a rock flew out and struck the woman's vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Dee Drive said she, her brother and her mother were in a verbal disorder in which police were able to settle upon arrival.

* * *

An employee of The Buzz Salon at 3211 Cummings Hwy. called police and said the business had been vandalized. She said a rock was thrown through a side window of the business. The woman said there was no entry made inside the business.

* * *

An officer responded to an unconscious person at 723 West Main Street Ct. Upon arrival, police located a white male, dressed in a button up shirt, khaki shorts and dockers, lying under the interstate sign, seemingly unconscious. Police were able to wake the man up and identified him. He was intoxicated and thought that he was at a concert. Police gave the man a ride to a local hotel.