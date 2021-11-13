Problem Motel In East Ridge May Convert To Apartments; Tract Along I-75 To Be Used For WWTA Holding Tank

A request to rezone 1410 N. Mack Smith Road, the location of Budgetel Inn and Suites in East Ridge from C-1 Commercial to R-3 Residential Apartments was discussed at the City Council meeting Thursday night. The motel has presented many problems in the past including panhandling in the area and many police and fire calls along with a history of non-compliance with city codes and being uncooperative for allowing inspections.Amish Patel, the director of operations for Budgetel, told the council that he is frustrated now along with the city.He said that the business does not control what goes on inside the rooms and that the low rates are one of the things attracting the current residents. Changing the business to apartments with monthly rates is expected to bring more reliable clientele who have jobs, he said.The proposal presented to the council by owner John Patel includes conversion of the old motel into studio apartments for low-income people. The four buildings on the 4.6-acre property would each hold different size units. One building would hold the offices, a lobby, a gym and business center. It currently holds 60 motel rooms that would be renovated into 30 efficiency units each 512 square feet. Another building would end up with 129 apartments each with 690 square feet and balconies, and another building would hold 78 studio apartments that are 250 square feet. The pool would remain along with a common outdoor living space.These apartments would be managed by a company with experience in apartment communities. Background checks for tenants would be required and there would be 12-month leases. The units could be furnished for $4,000 or people could bring their own furniture. The current rate is $35 a day or $250 a week for the motel rooms. The new rental rates would range from $1,200 - $1,750 monthly depending on the size of the efficiency apartment.During the public meeting for rezoning, resident Earl Wilson proposed that the plan should go back to the planning commission because he said they were not shown the same presentation as the council. The planning commission denied the request for apartments in September. He said citizens of the city have concerns including that if the apartments fail, the development could be turned into Section 8 housing. With the history of uncooperative communication with the city, he said that there would be a need to ensure it complies with all state and local codes. Kenny Custer, the city’s past city manager, spoke on behalf of the developer, saying options are to keep the transient occupancy or to agree to re-do the facility into small apartments to provide a better project. He urged the council to focus on what it could become, not what it is today.Vice Mayor Mike Chauncy made a motion to table the decision about rezoning the property to R-3 to make sure the owners will do what they say. He said if is denied it would mean continuing the status quo and that few people want to see the Budgetel continuing to operate. Mayor Brian Williams concurred, saying he wanted to see a road map of how the conversion would be done including the construction plan, schedule for renovations and would like to have more information about the investment per building. “I like what I see,” said Councilmember Esther Helton. The project would fill a niche in East Ridge, she said, but she agreed that more time is needed to make sure it is done as described, and to meet the city’s codes. The motion to table the vote was passed.The East Ridge Council approved the request from Ringgold Spirit, the developer who won the right to build one of two liquor stores in the city. The location of this store is 3940 Ringgold Road, on the west side of town. The store which is in the border region retail development district, has agreed to build a larger store, increasing the size from the minimum requirement of 5,000 square feet to 8,400 square feet, and to build multiple entrances and use higher quality materials on the façade. The store will also be stocked with upgraded inventory, in return for receiving 50 percent of border region taxes generated from the store’s sales. It has been projected that over a period of 25 years, that the business and the city will each receive $1.8 million from border region taxes.A tract of 13.59 acres in the Spring Creek area along I-75 has been identified as property needed by WWTA to build a holding tank used for improving the sanitary sewer system. The land use was approved by the RPA. On Thursday, the East Ridge Council declared that land as surplus so it can be sold to WWTA, which has agreed to pay $250,000.The council also approved abandoning a northern portion of the right-of-way along the 5300 block of Stone Street where the new East Ridge animal shelter will be built. That portion of the property will revert to the animal shelter and will be used for storing trash receptacles. An update was given by the vice mayor about the status of the new Dog Park that is being built behind city hall. He said that the fencing that will surround the park, like all commodities at this time, is not immediately available, but is expected to be in three or four weeks. Park benches are being ordered.Improvements that will be made to Ringgold Road from Kingwood Road to McBrien Lane will cost over $6 million. The project has been broken down so that the stormwater portion, about half of the total cost, will be paid by the American COVID Rescue plan funding and by combining several other grants. The city will be responsible for $2.5 million, which will be reimbursed.A new fire engine will be ordered for an amount not to exceed $696,079. The council authorized issuing interest-bearing capital outlay notes to pay for it. Finance Director Diane Qualls said there is a seven-year plan to buy it. Half will be paid down, which saves $14,000. The balance will be paid after it has been built. Fire Chief Mike Williams recommended placing the order as soon as possible because the prices are continuing to climb, and after it is ordered he said to expect 14 months before it is delivered.Authorization was given for the city to advance state salary supplementary payments for firefighters and police officers so they will have access to the money before Christmas. The money from the state will be received by the city next spring. Each of the firefighters and police officers will receive an additional $800.City Manager Chris Dorsey announced changes in the recycling program. West Rock, the company that handles the materials for East Ridge, has sent the city an updated list of materials that they accept. Glass and Plastics 3 through 7 will no longer be accepted. Plastics labeled 1 and 2 can still be recycled. The city will put flyers on all recycling bins to alert residents of the changes.Two appointments were made to fill vacancies on the city’s beer board. Roy Cowen was reappointed, and Shannon McFadden was newly appointed. Mayor Williams assigned Mr. Cowen to be chairperson of that board.The next regularly scheduled city council meeting has been cancelled because it falls on Thanksgiving Day.