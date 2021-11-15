Man Found In Cleveland House After Security Camera Alerts Officers

A burglary suspect was caught inside a house in Cleveland on Monday after the residents' security camera triggered officers to check the house.

At 10:04 a.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to the burglary in progress call at 1115 Robinhood Dr. NW.

Bradley County 911 relayed information to officers that a man was seen on the security camera trying to kick in the back door. Officers attempted to communicate with the man via several resources without success.

Then, further attempts were made to locate the man inside the residence with the assistance of a mechanically driven robot. Shortly after, Cleveland Police Department’s SWAT team entered the residence and located the suspect in an upstairs bedroom.

The man, identified as Charles Scott McDonald, was placed in custody, and transported to the Bradley County Justice Center.

McDonald is being charged with aggravated burglary and violation of an order of protection.