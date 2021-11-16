 Tuesday, November 16, 2021 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

City Begins Phased Reopening Of Community Centers

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday ordered a phased reopening of the city’s community centers starting on Thursday, as part of a plan that in initial stages will include the Avondale, Brainerd, Carver, Hixson, John A. Patten, Shepherd, South Chattanooga, and Westside community centers.

The phased reopening plan, implemented in light of improving pandemic conditions, will provide a safe space for youth and families heading into the winter, and once again make mentorship and programming available in the city’s neighborhoods.

As centers are reopened, they will also serve as an access point for COVID-19 vaccination clinics made available by the city’s Office of Community Health. Community Center hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Community centers play a critical role in uplifting our city’s youth by offering them healthy activities and access to mentors in a safe and educational environment,” said Mayor Kelly. “I would encourage everybody to help keep these centers open by getting vaccinated to protect yourselves and our city’s most vulnerable residents.”

The city’s Department of Community Development will phase in programming and other opportunities over the coming months, eventually allowing community centers to be booked for events and restoring all programming over time, in line with sustained gains in pandemic conditions. 

The city will follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and enhanced cleaning in all buildings, and officials will continue to monitor pandemic conditions to ensure the first phase of re-openings is conducted safely and that future phases may proceed. 

Earlier this year, the mayor ordered all city community centers closed amid surging cases of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. In the months since, vaccinations have increased, and Hamilton County has seen a sharp decline in viral infections as measured by new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.  

Currently, 51 percent of Hamilton County residents are fully vaccinated. The Healthy Chattanooga Coalition  - which includes major local employers, including the city of Chattanooga -  has set a goal of achieving a minimum 60 percent vaccination rate for workers by Dec. 1, 2021.

“As we near the winter months and the holidays, vaccines are the miracle that allow us to gather in ways that simply were not safe last year, or earlier this year as the Delta variant surged,” said Dr. Mary Lambert, Chattanooga’s director of community health. “We’re fortunate to have ready access to such an incredible safeguard against hospitalization, disability, and death. We will diligently monitor infection and vaccination rates as we reopen these critical community resources, and we encourage all Chattanoogans to get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially now that many younger residents are eligible.”

Community centers not covered by this initial phased reopening announcement will be included in subsequent reopening phases, with details to be announced at a later date. 

 


November 16, 2021

Georgia Has 9 More Coronavirus Deaths, 771 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been nine additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,368. There are 771 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,275,238 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 88,204, which is an increase of 164 since Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

City May Set Up "Sanctioned" Homeless Campsite On 12th Street

City officials said they are considering setting up a "sanctioned" homeless campsite on 12th Street near Peebles Street. Sam Wolfe, the city's director of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, said it would be a "safe, sanctioned and managed campsite." Residents of the city-operated tent city would have access to bathrooms, supportive services and regular meals at the nearby ... (click for more)

Opinion

Weston, What Is Your Job?; Weston Replies - And Other Responses (3)

I have watched the list of potential candidates appear on the Chattanoogan polls for the 2022 Hamilton County mayor’s race, from Bo Watson to Tim Boyd. How fun these polls are for the community. With each potential candidate listed in the Chattanoogan polls, I can immediately associate the candidate to their profession or employment, or how they have earned a living. Of course, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What A Generation!

If you are age 70 or over, thank your lucky stars because it’s a wonder we ever made it this far. There is a story that circulates on the Internet from time to time that makes me laugh every time I read it. It has been around for a while but the older I get, its truth seems to grow. I came across a copy the other day and, as a child who experienced the best memories a boy ever ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Kennedy Chandler Zoomed Right Past The Bucs

Desmond Oliver came back to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday intent on being ambitious. Me against you was how he described his thinking. In this case, it was Oliver’s East Tennessee State Bucs against the Tennessee Vols. And the ETSU coach thought his guys could win. Then he saw Kennedy Chandler whoosh by. Suddenly Oliver’s basketball optimism was the kind boxer Mike Tyson ... (click for more)

4th Quarter Comeback Lifts #16/12 Lady Vols Past #23/22 USF, 52-49

Overcoming a six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, the No. 16/12 Lady Vols took down No. 23/22 South Florida at Thompson-Boling Arena, 52-49, Monday night. With the win, Tennessee improved to 3-0 on the season. Jordan Horston led the furious fourth-quarter comeback, scoring 12 of the 14 points for UT. The junior tied a career high with 24 points, adding nine rebounds, ... (click for more)


