Publix Opens New Store At Foot Of Lookout Mountain; Store At Mt. Vernon Site Has 135 Employees

Publix threw open the doors on Thursday morning at the long-awaited new store at the site of the old Mt. Vernon Restaurant at the foot of Lookout Mountain.

The 32,500-square-foot Publix will employ approximately 135 associates.

The project was long delayed due to the permitting process, but finally got the go-ahead.

The property also includes the site where Pizza Hut once stood. 

“We are excited to expand across Chattanooga with the opening of our Publix at Mount Vernon Point,” said Kim Reynolds, Publix community relations manager.

“We look forward to bringing Publix’s legendary service and quality to the surrounding community.”

Keith Schultz serves as store manager and has 26 years of service with Publix. He most recently served as a Publix store manager in Chattanooga.

Officials said, "The Publix deli has associates available to assist customers during store hours and features a full-service deli counter highlighting Boar’s Head meats and cheeses as well as traditional deli items. Custom Publix subs, fried chicken and rotisserie chicken are prepared fresh in-store. The deli also offers an international selection of olives, antipastos and hummus and more than 200 varieties of artisan cheeses from the United States and around the world.

"Customers may choose from a wide variety of chef-inspired appetizers, entrees and side dishes prepared and prepackaged fresh in-store at our Chef’s Selections To Go counter. Specialties include Cedar Plank Salmon, Green Bean Almondine and a selection of pasta salads.

"Other highlights of the Publix deli: gourmet soups from a daily soup bar and fresh hand-rolled sushi. Customers can use a seating area and free Wi-Fi service.

"The produce department carries both organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, with a selection of exotic choices from around the world and the locally grown season’s best. The full-service floral department offers everything from the classic elegance of a dozen roses to bouquets bursting with fresh blooms to pots of lushly colored flowers. A floral specialist is available to create memorable arrangements for that special occasion.

"The Publix bakery specializes in foods created from scratch. It offers an array of cakes, cookies, pies, breads and rolls made fresh daily. Skilled decorators craft a wide variety of wedding cakes. Mini desserts, cupcakes and jumbo muffins are among the tempting bakery treats.

"The wine department offers an expansive variety of premium and specialty wines from the United States and around the world, along with a large selection of champagnes and sparkling wines, and fine wines made with organic grapes.

"A full-service meat department allows customers to have their order cut any way they like and trimmed to perfection. The case features a variety of fresh meats as well as ready-to-cook items prepared fresh in-store daily.

"A full-service seafood department carries fresh seafood delivered throughout the week. It includes wild and farm-raised fresh fish as well as an extensive variety of shellfish. Publix’s whole fish and fillets are fresh; never frozen.

"In addition to a full-service pharmacy, a dedicated body care section stocks a wide selection of natural and conventional vitamins, minerals and supplements.

"Be sure to look for the weekly buy-one get-one free (BOGO) items throughout the store and at the end of the aisles. To get a jump-start on savings, activate a Club Publix account to view Publix’s weekly ads one day early.

"Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,288 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia." 



Police Blotter: Woman Won't Pay Cab Fare; Man In Tournament At Sweet Melissa's Wants To Sleep In The Parking Lot

Jennifer Bronson Selected For Chattanooga 2.0 Executive Director Role

Governor Lee Makes Nationwide Pitch To Join Tennessee Highway Patrol


A taxi driver for Mercury Cab said he had given a ride to a woman, and when she said she did not have the cash, he stopped at two different ATMs for her to get cash to pay him. The cab driver ... (click for more)

Jennifer Bronson, J.D., has been named Chattanooga 2.0 executive director, Christy Gillenwater, president and CEO, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, announced on Wednesday. Ms. Bronson ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long today announced efforts to relocate qualified law enforcement who are leaving states with restrictive ... (click for more)



A taxi driver for Mercury Cab said he had given a ride to a woman, and when she said she did not have the cash, he stopped at two different ATMs for her to get cash to pay him. The cab driver said when he arrived at the woman's destination, she gave him $10 to cover a $34 fare. The cab driver said that when he argued with her about this, she went into the house and returned with ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long today announced efforts to relocate qualified law enforcement who are leaving states with restrictive mandates. “There are many highly skilled law enforcement personnel who want to work in a state that doesn’t get in the middle of personal health decisions yet also provides for ... (click for more)

Weston, What Is Your Job?; Weston Replies - And Other Responses (5)

I have watched the list of potential candidates appear on the Chattanoogan polls for the 2022 Hamilton County mayor’s race, from Bo Watson to Tim Boyd. How fun these polls are for the community. With each potential candidate listed in the Chattanoogan polls, I can immediately associate the candidate to their profession or employment, or how they have earned a living. Of course, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Your Typology?

When Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill that will allow partisan elections for county school board, it had little to do politics and a lot to do with wackos. School boards across the state have become infested – in more than a few counties – with “stinkin’ thinkin’” and the conservative State Legislature quite rightfully wanted more transparency for the voters. Understand, ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The South Alabama Game Saturday

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of South Alabama. This is UT’s seventh home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. ESPNU will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday ... (click for more)

Unbeaten UTC Men Rally To Beat Tennessee Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs are the champions of the 2021 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Classic presented by 3H Group and Springhill Suites Downtown following Tuesday’s 69-62 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. That win came on the heels of Sunday’s 30 point romp over UNC-Asheville to give the Mocs wins over both teams. Those two teams will play on Thursday at 7 for the consolation ... (click for more)


