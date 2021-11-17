Publix Opens New Store At Foot Of Lookout Mountain; Store At Mt. Vernon Site Has 135 Employees

Publix threw open the doors on Thursday morning at the long-awaited new store at the site of the old Mt. Vernon Restaurant at the foot of Lookout Mountain.

The 32,500-square-foot Publix will employ approximately 135 associates.

The project was long delayed due to the permitting process, but finally got the go-ahead.

The property also includes the site where Pizza Hut once stood.

“We are excited to expand across Chattanooga with the opening of our Publix at Mount Vernon Point,” said Kim Reynolds, Publix community relations manager.

“We look forward to bringing Publix’s legendary service and quality to the surrounding community.”

Keith Schultz serves as store manager and has 26 years of service with Publix. He most recently served as a Publix store manager in Chattanooga.

"Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,288 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia."



