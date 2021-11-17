County Commission Agrees To Provide Initial $100,000 To Lighthouse Collective

The Hamilton County Commission on Wednesday debated whether or not they were “sending the right message” by approving an amended resolution that gives $100,000 to the Chattanooga Community Foundation’s Light House Collective initiative over the next year. Tim Boyd introduced the amendment, which altered the original resolution that was set to appropriate $300,000 over three years.

Commissioner Boyd originally asked to cut the funding to $50,000 on the county’s side, with another $50,000 coming from the city.

The Collective could give a report at the end of the year, and the deal could be renewed for another year. He believed that if the county approved this resolution without the amendment, it would “open Pandora’s box” and the Commission would be flooded with other entities asking for money. Commissioner Katherlyn Geter vehemently disagreed with this statement.

“There always has to be a starting point, and yes there’s always going to be heightened concern about opening a Pandora’s box,” Commissioner Geter said. “But we should also not penalize the individuals and families and our youth for taking very restricted steps in reducing funding that target reaching out to those people in a strategic manner.”

She said she values constituents' dollars, and one group getting funding does not mean every group that comes before the Commission will also receive funding. The Light House Collective is described as "a group of young professionals in the city of Chattanooga that provides mentoring and life-skills training to youth and young adults within said city of Chattanooga and its surrounding areas."

“Sometimes, we can be penny wise and pound foolish,” Commissioner Warren Mackey said. “This money is going to be saved in terms of prison costs and other places where the county government will be spending money. I’m asking my colleagues to give this consideration. Other groups will also be scrutinized. This group has a plan, and if they go forward with half the money, the results might be less than half. Have a heart, think about what you’re doing, and let’s move forward.”

Commissioner David Sharpe did not support the amendment, and asked why the collective would need to re-apply after each year. He said the Commission could always use a motion to reconsider to stop funding to the collective if the group did not operate at the standard the Commission deemed acceptable.

“If you vote to help these people with the trauma associated with violence, and if we think the success hasn’t measured it to be, we can make a motion to reconsider at any time,” Commissioner Sharpe said. “Tomorrow, next year, the year after that. I don’t know why we need the city of Chattanooga to help us either.”

Program administrator LaDarius Price pledged that the program would do everything it promised to do, and offered to make weekly progress reports to the Commission so they knew what the money was being used for.

“If you vote no on this, God is still going to ensure we’re going to get the money we need to serve the kids,” Mr. Price said. “If that’s not your reality and you haven’t walked in their shoes, you can sit back in your seat and tell them what they need. I stand firm on the work. We’re not trying to pad our pockets, and we’re willing to send you a report every week on the work we’re doing. I’m trying to set a precedent.”

Randy Fairbanks asked if the Commission was sending the “wrong message” by not committing the full $300,000 to the program. He said that by cutting funding before the program has even received any at all, it is showing a lack of confidence in Mr. Price’s program.



“We need to put our money where our mouth is,” Commissioner Fairbanks said. “Why don’t we fund what we’ve all talked about, and after one year it’s a flub or doesn’t work, we can correct it. I don’t want to send the message that we don’t think you can be successful.”

“I agree with what some of my colleagues say and we should scrutinize. I don’t want to send the message up front that we don’t want to give the money. These guys have outlined what they want to do, and given us the budget, and said they are already going to do it.”

A final amendment was approved 5-4 by the Commission, where $100,000 from the County would be given to Lighthouse for one year, and it could be renewed the following year. The amended resolution was then passed.