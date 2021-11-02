 Tuesday, November 2, 2021 52.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Eastern Band Of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act Passes House

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

U.S. Repr. Chuck Fleischmann issued the following statement upon his bill H.R. 2088, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, being passed out of the United States House of Representatives.

“Today, for the third Congress in a row, the House in a wide bipartisan vote, passed my bill to return 76 acres of sacred land in Monroe County to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians; righting a terrible wrong when their land was forcibly taken from them by the federal government,” said Rep. Fleischmann. “The Cherokee People have a long, rich history on these lands, and it is the place where Cherokees have honored the birth and life of Sequoyah, one of the most influential and important Native Americans in history.

"I am humbled and thankful to play a part in ensuring the story of the Eastern Band is preserved and taught to future generations. I thank Principal Chief Sneed for his support and advocacy in getting this legislation to where it is today. I hope my colleagues in the Senate recognize the importance of Cherokee tribal land preservation and act quickly to move H.R. 2088 through their chamber and on to President Biden’s desk."

“Sequoyah was a statesman, diplomat, and seminal leader who contributed so much to help the Cherokee people," said Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed. "We look forward to protecting and preserving this monument to his legacy for generations to come."

In detail, H.R. 453, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, will:

Impact 76 acres of specified lands along the Little Tennessee River and Tellico Reservoir in Monroe County;
Include lands from the Tanasi Memorial, Chota Memorial, Sequoyah Museum, and land to administer support for these cultural programs and properties;
Place these lands into trust for the benefit of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act was introduced into the 117th Congress by Rep. Fleischmann on March 19, 2021, and it passed the House by a 407-16 vote. Previously, the bill was introduced as H.R. 146 in the 115th Congress and passed the House by a 383-2 vote. The bill was introduced in the 116th Congress as H.R. 453 and passed the House unanimously by voice vote.


The Publix supermarket located at 3535 Broad St. will welcome customers at its grand opening scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 a.m. It is called Publix at Mount Vernon Point since ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 69 new positive cases, up from 57 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,205. ... (click for more)



New Publix At Former Mt. Vernon Site To Open Nov. 17

The Publix supermarket located at 3535 Broad St. will welcome customers at its grand opening scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 a.m. It is called Publix at Mount Vernon Point since the landmark Mt. Vernon Restaurant was at the site. A former Pizza Hut that was torn down was also on the new grocery campus. (click for more)

Education Reform: Illegal Aliens Flooding The System

One thing the past year has taught us it’s that our education system is less about educating children and more about satisfying radical political constituencies. For example, a growing issue state and local governments need to come to terms with are reports of illegal and unaccompanied minor aliens (not legal immigrants) flooding into Tennessee public schools. Let me stress here ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Oh Mercy, Memorial

It is believed Chattanooga’s CHI Memorial Hospital fired approximately 100 employees Monday who defied a mandate to take the COVID vaccine. In New York City, some 9,000 workers that included many health-related professionals, were scrubbed from the employment rolls in a move that most assuredly will roil The Big Apple. Stay tuned to this one … And now it appears a federal judge ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big, Strong, Athletic, Physical Kentucky

Fitting that Jacob Warren sounded Tennessee football’s clarion call about this time of year. The redshirt junior tight end is a legacy Vol. His father, James, earned two letters (1992, ’93) as a UT offensive lineman. What Jacob had to say on Monday might have come straight from his father’s counsel. James likely heard it from his coach, Phillip Fulmer, who was echoing his ... (click for more)

Johnson City Native John Shulman Enjoying Coaching More Than Ever

John Shulman describes it as being at the top of the mountain, living out his dream - and at the very bottom feeling rejected. Now in his third season as head basketball coach at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the Johnson City native is enjoying his profession more than ever. At 55, he’s learned whether he was coaching at the NCAA Division I level at Chattanooga ... (click for more)


