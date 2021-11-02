Eastern Band Of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act Passes House

U.S. Repr. Chuck Fleischmann issued the following statement upon his bill H.R. 2088, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, being passed out of the United States House of Representatives.

“Today, for the third Congress in a row, the House in a wide bipartisan vote, passed my bill to return 76 acres of sacred land in Monroe County to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians; righting a terrible wrong when their land was forcibly taken from them by the federal government,” said Rep. Fleischmann. “The Cherokee People have a long, rich history on these lands, and it is the place where Cherokees have honored the birth and life of Sequoyah, one of the most influential and important Native Americans in history.

"I am humbled and thankful to play a part in ensuring the story of the Eastern Band is preserved and taught to future generations. I thank Principal Chief Sneed for his support and advocacy in getting this legislation to where it is today. I hope my colleagues in the Senate recognize the importance of Cherokee tribal land preservation and act quickly to move H.R. 2088 through their chamber and on to President Biden’s desk."

“Sequoyah was a statesman, diplomat, and seminal leader who contributed so much to help the Cherokee people," said Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed. "We look forward to protecting and preserving this monument to his legacy for generations to come."

In detail, H.R. 453, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, will:

Impact 76 acres of specified lands along the Little Tennessee River and Tellico Reservoir in Monroe County;

Include lands from the Tanasi Memorial, Chota Memorial, Sequoyah Museum, and land to administer support for these cultural programs and properties;

Place these lands into trust for the benefit of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act was introduced into the 117th Congress by Rep. Fleischmann on March 19, 2021, and it passed the House by a 407-16 vote. Previously, the bill was introduced as H.R. 146 in the 115th Congress and passed the House by a 383-2 vote. The bill was introduced in the 116th Congress as H.R. 453 and passed the House unanimously by voice vote.