Police Blotter: Man Drives Around Parking Lot Yelling "Look At My 18 Karat Gold"; Women Have Argument Over Cat

A customer at Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. told police two clean cut males in a dark gray Ford Explorer with a Florida tag drove up to his vehicle at a high rate of speed. The customer said one man yelled, "Look at my 18 karat gold." The customer said he yelled "No" and told the man to get away from him. Police spoke to loss prevention who said at around 12:10 p.m. they observed through security footage the suspect's SUV with heavy driver side rear end damage circle the parking lot several times attempting to speak to several customers. The loss prevention employee said eventually the vehicle pulled out of the Home Depot parking lot and headed towards Shallowford Road.

A woman on East 49th Street told police someone had pushed her AC unit in. Police found no evidence of someone being there and observed the AC unit was still in the window.

While on patrol on Cherokee Boulevard, a woman flagged the officer down and requested a ride home. She said she had been waiting several hours for a friend to pick her up. The officer transported the woman to Hooker Road per her request. She thanked the officer for the assistance.

Officers were dispatched to an alarm at T-Mobile at 2108 Hamilton Place Blvd. and found a damaged front door (double-pane glass unknown damage). This report was to document in case a store manager/owner were to want to call in with additional information on vandalism and to press charges.

The manager of Walgreens at 3605 Brainerd Road said a man was on their property and they told him to leave. He said the man just gave him a blank stare and then left the area once the manager told him he was calling police. Police told the manager not to tell him to leave when he comes back on scene, and instead immediately call police.

A man said he left his open utility trailer parked at Lowe's at 5428 Highway 153. He was gone five minutes and, when he returned, the tag was gone. He said there were just two clips holding it on and a truck had parked next to him with a trailer that had no tag on it. He said when he called police, he was told they could do the report over the phone so he left and has not checked with Lowe's on video. However, he believes the person who parked next to him took it. He said he called police immediately upon discovering this. The tag entered as stolen.

An anonymous caller reported there were people sleeping in the laundry center at 6816 Shallowford Road. Both of the people were asked to leave and to not return.

A woman on East 5th Street said someone stole her wallet and its contents out of her mother's vehicle.

Police were called to a residence on Luna Lane to assist a woman in retrieving a few personal items due to a TPO in place between her and her husband. The woman retrieved items from the house and her car. They did not talk to one another and the woman left the residence without incident.

A man at Cannon Self-Storage at 4976 Hwy. 58 said a U-Haul car trailer had been stolen. Police entered the trailer into NCIC as stolen.

A man on Morton Circle said he had recently gotten a divorce and he wanted police to stand by as he took possession of his Ford 350. When police arrived the woman was not on scene and the man did have the title to the truck showing ownership. At this time the man was able to take back possession of his truck via a private tow.

Police were called to 4154 Bonny Oaks Dr. where there was a black airsoft gun underneath a towel by the front door of KT Beauty Salon. Police turned the airsoft gun into property. The owner of the property is unknown at this time.

Pick Your Part scrap yard at 400 Workman Road reported three stolen vehicles that had been brought in and sold to them. One was a truck, a 1997 Chevy C1500. The officer checked with NCIC, and the vehicle was verified stolen out of Polk County. NCIC has notified Polk County of the recovered truck. The keys were not with the truck and it is not in running condition. Another of the vehicles was a 2004 Audi A4. The officer checked with NCIC and the car was also verified stolen out of Polk County. Polk County was notified by NCIC of the recovered vehicle. The keys were not with the car and it was not in running condition.

Police pulled over a Honda Accord at 100 E Main St. that had a Tennessee tag that expired in 2020. Approaching the car, the officer could smell marijuana. The officer ran the driver's information and it showed that she was previously in possession of marijuana on the UTC campus. Police asked for consent to search the car and consent was granted by the driver. Searching the vehicle led to the discovery of plastic baggies with trace amounts of marijuana inside. The marijuana was seized. Police gave the driver a warning for the expired tag and marijuana. The marijuana was taken to the Chattanooga Property Division to be destroyed.

While on routine patrol on Grove Street, an officer saw a black Mazda with heavy front end damage parked behind the 1119 Grove St. building. The tag did not come back to a stolen vehicle, or a vehicle of interest.

A woman on Aubrey Avenue told police the homeowner never gave her legal paperwork to have her removed from the house. A management company representative came to the house to change the locks. The homeowner was unable to arrive on scene because he lives in Georgia so his parents arrived on scene. His mother told police they gave her a letter stating she would be removed, but never went to court to get an official eviction notice. This was done so the woman would be able to get a home easier. The mother and the woman agreed by next Wednesday to completely move all her stuff out and no longer stay there. The mother understands she would still have to get a court eviction notice and the woman must be served. The neighbor was on scene and witnessed everything.

During routine patrol an officer was at the red light at Main and Market Street. The traffic on Market Street had a green light. The officer heard a vehicle use their horn at another driver to get them to proceed through the green light. They did not move. The officer turned on their blue lights to investigate further. Upon approaching the car the officer found the driver asleep at the wheel. The officer knocked on the window to see if the driver would respond. She awoke when the officer knocked on the window. She said she was very tired and had taken Seroquel, a sleep aid, before driving. Police told her she should not be driving while on sleep medication. She called her aunt to pick her up from the traffic stop. The vehicle was left in the parking lot of 1401 Market St. The woman was driven away by her aunt.

Police attempted to stop a faded blue GMC truck with a temp tag for speeding on Riverside when the truck took off at a high rate of speed. The driver was a white male with a tattoo on his left forearm. The vehicle was last seen going east through the Wilcox tunnel.

Police responded to Fagan Street in reference to an anonymous complainant who said a man was in front of the location and that he has active warrants. RTIC captured the man on camera in front of the house but did not see him go inside the house. Upon police arrival the man was not able to be found in the area outside and police were denied entry into the residence to search for him. A few minutes before this call was dispatched, the officer drove past this location and saw the man standing on the sidewalk in front of the house.

A woman on Dayton Boulevard said she and her neighbor got into a heated verbal disorder over a cat. The woman wanted police to inform her neighbor to stay away from her and to stop calling McKamey on her cat. Police spoke with the neighbor who said the woman's cat had scratched her wrist and she asked that the cat be kept away from her apartment. Police asked the women to stay away from each other to prevent a disorder in the future. Police also informed the woman to keep her cat away from her neighbor's apartment.