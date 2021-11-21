Teen Shot On Dee Drive Saturday Evening; Youths 18 And 15 Are Arrested

An 18-year-old was shot Saturday evening on Dee Drive, and two people, including a 15-year old boy, have been arrested.

At approximately 6:06 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers learned the incident occurred in the 3000 block of Dee Drive. They were able to locate and secure the crime scene. They were able to locate and secure the crime scene.

Investigators with the Robbery Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was outside near the above location when he was approached by two people. The individuals produced firearms and demanded the victim's property. When he refused, they began firing, striking the victim.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators and CPD officers identified, located and arrested both suspects.

Timothy Appleberry, 18, is charged with especially aggravated robbery and a second juvenile suspect, 15, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery.