 Sunday, November 21, 2021 58.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Teen Shot On Dee Drive Saturday Evening; Youths 18 And 15 Are Arrested

Sunday, November 21, 2021

An 18-year-old was shot Saturday evening on Dee Drive, and two people, including a 15-year old boy, have been arrested.

At approximately 6:06 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. 
 
 Officers learned the incident occurred in the 3000 block of Dee Drive.
They were able to locate and secure the crime scene. 
 
 Investigators with the Robbery Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was outside near the above location when he was approached by two people. The individuals produced firearms and demanded the victim's property. When he refused, they began firing, striking the victim. 
 
 Through the course of the investigation, investigators and CPD officers identified, located and arrested both suspects. 
 
 Timothy Appleberry, 18, is charged with especially aggravated robbery and a second juvenile suspect, 15, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery. 
 
 Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

 


November 21, 2021

Female City Police Officer Injured In Sunday Morning Chase

November 21, 2021

Chattanooga Man Gets 70-Month Federal Sentence For Being A Felon With A Gun

November 21, 2021

Bradley County Man Gets 10-Year Sentence In Stolen Gun Case


A female Chattanooga Police officer was injured during a vehicle chase on Sunday morning. The officer was treated at a hospital and released. Nicholas Fairbanks, 31, is facing multiple charges ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to serve 70 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon with a gun. Cordell Stamper appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On July 29, 2020, ... (click for more)

A Bradley County man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison on a stolen gun case. Walter Leon Grigsby appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On Jan. 24, 2020, Bradley County ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Female City Police Officer Injured In Sunday Morning Chase

A female Chattanooga Police officer was injured during a vehicle chase on Sunday morning. The officer was treated at a hospital and released. Nicholas Fairbanks, 31, is facing multiple charges after the pursuit He had been facing felony warrants for domestic assault and he was a person of interest in a shooting on Sheridan Avenue. A portion of the chase was on South Willow ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Man Gets 70-Month Federal Sentence For Being A Felon With A Gun

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to serve 70 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon with a gun. Cordell Stamper appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On July 29, 2020, Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a disorder/shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue in Chattanooga. When police arrived, they made contact with the defendant. Stamper had ... (click for more)

Opinion

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Story From Iowa

Tabor, Iowa, is a tiny town with a giant heart. Located in the southwest corner of the state, Fremont County is bordered on the west by Nebraska and there is Missouri directly south. All around there are big farms – it’s grain belt country – and just south of town (pop. 960) is the Vanatta family’s spread, 2,000 acres where corn and soy beans are king. In early September, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Defeat #12 Texas In OT

Tying a program-record 15 blocks in a game and overcoming an 11-point fourth quarter deficit, the No. 16/12 Tennessee women's basketball team took down No. 12/21 Texas, 74-70, in overtime. Tamari Key's career day resulted in the fifth triple-double in program history, while Jordan Horston led the offensive charge in the Lady Volunteers' comeback win. Tamari Key posted the ... (click for more)

#17 Vols Fall To #5 Villanova, 71-53

The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team struggled early offensively and never found its rhythm, falling 71-53 to No. 5 Villanova Saturday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. Tennessee shot 19-for-57 (.333) from the field on Saturday. Santiago Vescovi was the lone Vol in double figures, tying his career high with 23 points. Out of the gates, Villanova jumped ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors