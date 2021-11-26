Harrison Home Damaged By Fire Friday Morning

A home in the Harrison area was damaged by fire Friday morning.

The Highway 58 Fire Department was called to 8006 Turtle Lane around 9 a.m. to a fire coming from under a deck. Highway 58 Engine 42 was first to arrive and reported a working fire.



A quick attack on the fire and securing the gas and electricity to the area was made, resulting in saving the home and containing the fire to the porch area.



Occupants were home at the time but sleeping. Everyone escaped without injury after being alerted by neighbors. HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.



The fire appears to be accidental, with approximately $40-50,000 in damages.