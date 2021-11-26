 Friday, November 26, 2021 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Harrison Home Damaged By Fire Friday Morning

Friday, November 26, 2021
  • - photo by Captain Nick Wilson, HCOEM
  • - photo by Captain Nick Wilson, HCOEM
  • - photo by Captain Nick Wilson, HCOEM
  • - photo by Captain Nick Wilson, HCOEM

A home in the Harrison area was damaged by fire Friday morning.

The Highway 58 Fire Department was called to 8006 Turtle Lane around 9 a.m. to a fire coming from under a deck. Highway 58 Engine 42 was first to arrive and reported a working fire.

A quick attack on the fire and securing the gas and electricity to the area was made, resulting in saving the home and containing the fire to the porch area.

Occupants were home at the time but sleeping.

Everyone escaped without injury after being alerted by neighbors. HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The fire appears to be accidental, with approximately $40-50,000 in damages.


November 26, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 25, 2021

PHOTOS: Grateful Gobbler 5K Walk/Run

November 25, 2021

East Ridge Apartment Damaged By Fire Thursday Morning


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENNETT, HENRY LEE 4620 SHAWHAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF ... (click for more)

(click for more)

An apartment in East Ridge was damaged by fire Thursday morning. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS responded at 8:52 a.m. to 604 Bacon Trail, to a reported apartment ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENNETT, HENRY LEE 4620 SHAWHAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY POSSESSION ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Grateful Gobbler 5K Walk/Run

(click for more)

Opinion

The I-75/I-24 Interchange Disaster - And Response (4)

We all waited a couple of years for the grand new interchange of I-75/I-24. Little did we know what a disaster it would become. To go right on 75 North, you must get in the left lanes. To go left to I-24, you must get in the right lanes, and that's where the deaths will occur. The overpass from the right lanes onto I-24 West has created a small mountain which brings the tractor ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The New Samaritan

The stranger at the door was shivering and cold. He asked to use the phone to summon an Uber driver. He was barefoot and said he was homeless, so Daniel Rider loaned him a coat so the man would get warm faster. As they talked, Rider even made him a sandwich. All the while the stranger was polite, cognizant and did not appear nervous or troubled. Then the police surrounded the house ... (click for more)

Sports

John Hunt: Still More Reasons To Be Thankful

It’s hard to believe that yet another year has passed on by, but I guess it beats the alternative. Today is the one day of the year when a nation and world takes some time to express gratitude, giving thanks for all the blessings in their lives. I’ve always said that I celebrate Thanksgiving every day and that my list of things to be thankful for just continues to grow. I ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Recalling Some Memorable Football Games From 50 Years Ago, Including Those Of Red Bank And Georgia

As one who lately has been remembering what all was going on in my life 50 years ago, I cannot forget what was taking place in the world of football in late November 1971, when I was a starry-eyed young fan. Perhaps most significant was the Oklahoma-Nebraska football game played on Thanksgiving afternoon, Nov. 25 – the same day of the month as 2021’s Thanksgiving. No. 1 Nebraska, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors