November 29, 2021
A woman on Charlotte Avenue told police she had heard a noise outside and believed that someone may have entered the crawl space under her house. That area was checked and nothing was located. The woman had a video of a black male walking up on her carport at 6:05 a.m. This person matched the description of a man who had run from police earlier around 1:30 a.m. after crashing the
A man said he stabbed two men because he was upset that his boyfriend cheated on him while he was in jail.
Police responded to interview the stabbing suspect on Saturday. They said the suspect, Paul Levon Morgan, 55, agreed to speak without a lawyer after being read his Miranda rights.
Morgan said he had been in jail for 10 days prior to the incident. He said his boyfriend
UT Chattanooga’s loss today to the College of Charleston was embarrassing. I believe Coach Paris has done great things since he has been there, and hopefully today's loss will wake them up. But no losses could wake up the football team that should have been 9 and 2.
The women's basketball team, I know they have several good players out, but the trend since the loss of Coach Foster
So help me, I can hear the legendary Bear Bryant telling his players: “Bingo, we got Georgia right where we want ‘em, They are cocky, fat and sassy … all we got to do is keep our wits about us and do the things we know we can do. I know we can do it. Now, let’s get ready to play Georgia the game of their lives …”
The trouble is Coach Bryant died almost 40 years ago and this week,
Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste, a veteran backcourt that has been in every situation imaginable over the course of their lengthy collegiate careers, converged upon Charleston's Fah'Mir Ali with about 15 seconds to go. The Mocs were trailing by two and were trapping in order to induce a steal or a foul. A few seconds earlier, Silvio De Sousa had been called for a lane violation
Tennessee finishes 7-5 under first-year coach Josh Heupel after downing Vanderbilt in the final game of the regular season.
The Vols won 45-21.
Hendon Hooker had 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Tennessee led 24-0 with a second left in the first half when Vandy connected on a 56-yard Hail Mary to make it 24-7.
Vanderbilt got two running touchdowns in the second half.
