Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 71 New Cases; Tennessee Has 17 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 71 new positive cases, up from 49 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 65,405. The death total is 679 people.

It is reported the deaths were two males and one female; two black and one white; one age 51-60, one age 61-70 and one age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 68 in Hamilton County - up from 49 on Wednesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 23 Hamilton County inpatients and 17 patients are in ICU - up from 15 on Wednesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,083, which is 98 percent. There are 643 active cases.

Tennessee reported 684 new cases on Monday, for a total of 1,314,188 coronavirus cases.



There were 17 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Monday, for a total of 17,001.



The state currently has 811 people hospitalized from the virus, 38 more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.698 million.



There have been 1,283,862 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county, last updated Tuesday:



Bledsoe County: 3,556 cases, up 10; 22 deaths, up 2



Bradley County: 22,607 cases, up 71; 218 deaths, up 3



Grundy County: 2,929 cases, up 2; 42 deaths



Marion County: 5,895 cases, up 20; 58 deaths, up 1



McMinn County: 10,741 cases, up 47; 137 deaths



Meigs County: 2,232 cases, up 9; 31 deaths



Polk County: 3,247 cases, up 9; 33 deaths



Rhea County: 7,098 cases, up 18; 99 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 3,070 cases, up 7; 35 deaths, up 2



Knox County: 80,772 cases, up 1,382; 949 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 124,128 cases, up 504; 1,198 deaths, up 6



Shelby County: 147,642 cases, up 575; 2,327 deaths, up 6