Police Need Help Identifying Suspect In Connection To Homicide Of Omar Escobar

Chattanooga Police Homicide Investigators are asking for assistance in identifying a homicide suspect. Omar Escobar was shot and killed outside his home in the 500 block of North Willow Street just before midnight on Sept. 27. There is no evidence to suggest the victim and suspect knew each other.

During the investigation process investigators obtained information that the suspect is the man in the attached photos and video clip. He appears to be a younger black male between 5'8" to 6'0" in height with a medium/stocky build. He was wearing a very identifiable yellow and green hoodie at the time of the incident and in the attached photos.

If you have any information about this man, recognize him, or know where CPD Officers can locate him please call the CPD Homicide Tip Line at 643-5100.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the suspect.