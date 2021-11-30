 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Weather

2 Apartments Significantly Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon On Central Drive

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift companies worked an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon at 510 Central Drive.

At 2:50 p.m., Ladder 13, Squad 13, Quint 21, Quint 8, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Quint 6, Battalion 1 & 2 responded to the Rustic Village Apartments. Captain Kevin Carpenter (Ladder 13) was in command.

Firefighters located and extinguished the fire in the exterior wall of apartment building #4, saving the majority of the apartments with only two units sustaining significant damage.

The owner of the complex who was on site and several maintenance workers attempted to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers prior to CFD's arrival.

The cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

There were 12 impacted apartments. A total of 15 residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Baby University Morphs Into Family Forward With Expanded Services

