Police Blotter: Tenant Causes Disorder When Receives Eviction Notice; Man Steals $200 Worth Of Ice Cream

Police were dispatched for an aggressive tenant potentially threatening the property manager on Hixson Pike. Upon arrival, police met with the tenant who said she came to the office to get her power bill check and asked to speak with the property manager. She said she walked back to her apartment and called the property manager since she did not answer the office door. She then came down again to get her check and went back to her apartment to find an eviction letter on her door. Police met with the property manager who said the tenant came to get her check and then called to cuss her out over the eviction notice and then came down to the office and beat on the door to get the property manager to come out and talk to her. The property manager called the courtesy officer who called CPD. No crime had been committed and both women were sent on their way.

* * *

While on patrol on Wilcox Boulevard an officer saw a man walking in the middle of the railroad tracks. The officer spoke with and identified the man who was walking from his house to the Quickstop at 1300 N. Holtzclaw Ave. The officer gave the man a ride to the Quickstop and warned him about the train that travels the tracks so that he did not get struck.

* * *

An officer responded to a shoplifting at Circle K 2514 Amnicola Hwy. An employee said a black male with blonde hair wearing a track jacket with skinny jeans entered the store and was yelling, "You don't have no chips in here." The clerk told the man, "Yes, they are on the rack in front of you." He said the man then grabbed a bag of Funyuns worth approximately $5 and attempted to conceal them as he walked out the entrance of the store. The man then re-entered and started cussing in the store and left a second time. While the man was in the parking lot customers were entering the store saying the man was in the parking lot cussing at them. The officer searched the area for the man and was unable to locate him. Video footage was not able to be viewed at this time.

* * *

Police saw a silver Chevy HHR with its passenger side headline out enter the parking lot of the Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. Police stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver and two passengers. They said they had a hotel room there and were planning on staying there for several more days due to their house having caught fire. Two of the men provided proper identification and proof of financial responsibility, but one of the men had no identification on him. His information was confirmed through query and the involved parties were given a warning.

* * *

A woman on Willow Street told police a friend who was over was intoxicated and started trashing her living room. In the living room, the officer observed items knocked on the floor that the woman was picking up. The woman said her friend already left and she did not want to press charges.

* * *

An employee of the Dollar Tree at 3536 Brainerd Road said a black male came into the store and began concealing items in his jacket while walking through the store. The employee said the man then walked out of the store with various item without paying for or discarding the items. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The employee said it is unknown what items were taken at this time but would update once items were identified.

* * *

A man called police and said he was meeting up with a black male at the Walmart parking lot by the gas station at 3538 Cummings Hwy. He was meeting him to sell him a phone. He said they agreed to meet at this location over Facebook. The man said the male requested to test out the charging cable in his car and, when the man allowed him, the man rolled up the window and took off with the iPhone 12. The man said it was a grey Chevy Impala with no tag on it. He said the man was wearing a gray sweater as well. The officer had the man check the Facebook profile but he was already blocked from the profile.

* * *

A woman on East Brainerd Road said she had three packages delivered to her address. She said the packages were left at the door and she never physically received them due to her being out of town at the time. The woman was unaware of surveillance video in the area.

* * *

An officer observed a suspicious white Toyota 4Runner drive off of the roadway and start to drive up a power line road at 3955 Cummings Hwy. The police followed the vehicle tracks which stopped at the top of a dirt hill. A white male and a white female were seen standing around outside the vehicle playing with large remote RC cars. The police did a background check on the man and found he had an active warrant in Georgia for possession of marijuana, but they will not extradite him at this time.

* * *

A woman on Shannon Avenue said mail was left inside her residence which belonged to her deceased husband. She did not know how the mail got there. There is no evidence a crime committed.

* * *

An employee at the Waffle House at 7232 Lee Hwy. called police to say the register was short $55.28 overnight. She needed this was documented to see who was on third shift and took the money.

* * *

A man called police and said he was traveling on Highway 153 near mile marker 2. He said he saw a large Styrofoam-type object fly out of the back of a black dump truck. The man said he attempted to avoid striking the object but was unable to. His vehicle sustained damage to the passenger side and front quarter panel of the vehicle.

* * *

Officers responded to a suspicious person at 202 Frazier Ave. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a white male who was listening to music through ear buds, singing and dancing on the Walnut Street Bridge. The man showed no signs of being a harm to himself or others. The officers asked the man to keep it down while enjoying his music. He agreed and left the area.

* * *

An EPB dispatcher called police and said a crew was dispatched to 7720 Lee Hwy. in regards to cut guide wire for a telephone pole and unsure when it occurred. The dispatcher said he would need a report to send to human resources.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop at 4011 Rossville Blvd. after observing a Chrysler 300 (TN) that had its driver's side brake light out. Police pulled over the vehicle and identified the driver. She was issued a voucher to get the brake light fixed.

* * *



An employee at Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. said she saw the suspect came into the store, conceal items and walk past the point of sale without rendering payment. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Loss prevention was able to retrieve the items before the suspect left.

* * *

Police received a call for a noise complaint at an apartment on Timber Lane. Police made contact with the resident who were not making any noise at the time police were there. Police then spoke to the woman who called who said they are loud at all times of the day and she has let the office know of the issue.

* * *

A woman on 4th Avenue said she is a Lyft driver and her passenger would not get out of the car. She said after she called 911 the passenger got out and walked away. She said everything was okay and she just wanted to report this incident to police.

* * *

A superintendent for Collier Construction said a residence on Chamber Hill is under construction. He said there was a new pallet of light fixtures sitting in the garage and they were taken sometime within the last week. He said there are workers in and out of there six days a week and the residence is unsecured because they are not able to get the garage doors closed at this time. He believes the estimated value of items taken is around $2,000 but he may call back to update the report once he gets an exact value.

* * *

A man on Market Street said his credit card had been used at the Kinley and he did not stay there. The credit card was used for $916.41 for five nights. Police went to the hotel to obtain camera footage. Police were able to get the footage and a name of the potential suspect, but do not know a date of birth to identify the woman. The man said he wishes to press charges against the woman when she is identified. The man also said his card was used for purchases on seek.com. A picture of the suspect was sent to CPD personnel to identify the female. Police will continue to investigate. The report will also be sent to the fraud division.

* * *

A woman told police she was eastbound on I-24 and an 18-wheeler flipped on the westbound side of the interstate. The wreck caused debris to fly over the median and into the eastbound lanes of I-24. The woman was unable to avoid the debris as her vehicle ran over what she believes was a piece of concrete. As a result, her tire became flat and caused her to have her vehicle towed off of the highway. Dispatch received multiple calls concerning the debris on the eastbound side of the highway that the woman was referencing.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at 5010 Hunter Road. An employee said a man entered the store and took around $200 worth of ice cream and left in a car.