Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHBY, WAYNE LEE

3909 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES

---

ASHMORE, ZACHARY P

7885 LAURELTON DR CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE

1516 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCC

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---BENFORD, MARKEL J1419 E49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---BOOTH, MATT L209 BRENTWOOD DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---BOYD, DONALD RAY3225 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---BROWN, JERRY DANIEL117 WHITE OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE3914 Rosalind Ln Chattanooga, 374162226Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DYER, BRANDON LYNN3647 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---EADY, KAVA MONIQUE1709 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EDWARDS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE4511 ROGERS RD, APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II-METH---GENTRY, JAMES ALLEN932 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE1405 CARISLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (AUTO)POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---HEATH, DEREK KIP HAMILTON880 COUNTY RD 89 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000CRIMINAL SIMULATION---HOLLAND, CHRISTINA PAIGE81 WOODLAND WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---JACKSON, TIMOTHY RYAN4519 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, TREY215 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE---JONES, BRITTANY DENAEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---MARSHALL, DIANE213 WEST 38 TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCLURKINS, FERNANDES NMN103 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFALSIFYING PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT (STOLEN AUTO)POSSESSION OF SCH 11---MCFARLAND, QUINODA ANTONIA1410 N MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE---MCPHERSON, KEVIN RANARD3222 Joselin Ln Red Bank, 374155109Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILLER, DENA DIANE1509 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATION---MULLINIKS, TAYLOR RENEE310 ZIEGLER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053853Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NUNLEY, BUFORD WESLEY CODY555 SR 399 PALMER, 37365Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ODELL, KRISTIN MARIE1 MAGNOLIA ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA106 BLEDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT (STOLEN AUTO)POSSESSION OF SCH IIMETH FOR RESALE---PORTER, STEPHANIE GAIL1123 MAYFLOWER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE5204 Tanner St Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---ROLLINS, SHENIKA CAROLYN709 SUMMIT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROSHELLE, MANIKA SHANEA4903 BASSWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---ROWELL, JILL MARY ANNE404 MOCCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RUSHING, KIMBERLY LYNN106 BLESDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING---SCHOFIELD, SKYLA S801 N. GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID2103 WREN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)EVADING ARRESTDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SMITH, KAYNESHA KAY2003 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE