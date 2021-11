Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENFORD, TWAYNE

9035 KESLER ANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROWN, JERRY DANIEL

36 MCOTIS DR ROSSVILLE, 307423385

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

---

CARTER, DONNY NELSON

1100 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

CLARK, RONESHIA LOUISE

1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER 1,000

---

COLLIER, ANDRE JAMASON

1664 GEENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

---

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

4487 ALDIEN BINE AVE HOUSTON, 77039

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE

6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GADDIS, PEGGY L6686 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 83 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GHOLSTON, MICHELLE LAVONNE62 MEMORIAL DR 2209 RED BANK, 37406Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GUZMAN, AMILCA1133 OLD PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HATFIELD, SEAN RYANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HORTON, JOSEPH LYLE3623 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)---JAMES, CRYSTAL J9660 HAMBRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDUI 2ND---JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE424 GLENHILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---LEE, TRAVIS JASON1512 KARWILL LANE, APT. A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MALONE, ADAM TYLER141 HENDERICKS BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON4617 LOCKSLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162915Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY862 NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MIKES, CHRISTOPHER D801 NORTH MOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MILLER, RICKEY101 BIBLE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NOLASCO-PASCUAL, PEDRO1214 MANA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---ORELLANA, JOSE MIGUEL1612 CASTLEBERRY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)---OWTEN, TOMMIE J3022 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---PERRY, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER208 FLORA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RAMIREZ, JAVIER I2565 KINGSLEY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, MICHAEL OMAR553 BENSON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRINKING UNDER AGEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE---ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL1408 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111005Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEEVADING ARRESTSPEEDING---RODRIGUEZ, KAREN1133 OLD PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHIPMAN, HAYLEY NICOLE1243 WEST FAIRFAX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SIMMS, JAVONNIE LEBRON4607 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091631Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI---SMITH, JOHN DAVIDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STRATTON, JILLIAN BRANNON3660 W ARMUCHEE RD SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TUCKER, BRANDON823 SOUTH CHURCH ST. GREENVILLE, 29601Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WEBB, LATISHA FAYE8668 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE