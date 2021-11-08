 Monday, November 8, 2021 Weather

Planning Commission Goes Along With 12-Story Buildings By The Riverfront At The Bend

Monday, November 8, 2021

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for allowing 12-story buildings by the riverfront in the major new development getting underway at the former Alstom property.

The staff of the Regional Planning Agency had recommended denial, saying there earlier had been a six-story limit set further back from the Tennessee River.

The final decision will be by the City Council.

Jimmy White, who heads the ambitious "The Bend" project, urged the approvals for the new section of the Form Based Code. He said the group could proceed much faster with fewer rules in place for it to deal with.

City Councilman Darrin Ledford said "The Bend will be a transformational project for Chattanooga. This is monumental."

He added, "I never expected to see a project of this scope in Chattanooga."

Nathan Bird, who is helping plan the project, said there would be park space between clusters of tall buildings near the waterfront.

The Bend developers recently acquired a new 41-acre property that will be the site of a marina.

This was the position of the planning staff:

"Based on the recommendations from the Downtown Plan and prior zoning case history with conditions limiting height along the river to a maximum building height of 6 stories, the scale of development (12 stories maximum/150’maximum height) proposed by the new B-R-12 Zone along the river is inappropriate for this area. Staff has concerns that approving this scale of development at this location will set a precedent for other large sites, and could have an adverse impact on the density and economic viability of the downtown core. It also will impact the view of the Tennessee River with 12 story buildings located along the waterfront. Staff does support the proposed urban form (buildings close to the street), parks, and mix of uses for this location.

"Staff recommends the River Context with the R-RF Riverfront Zone instead of the proposed B-R-12 zone because it will allow for a smaller scale mixed-use development that will be less impactful to the adjacent residential uses and will preserve the Tennessee River view shed. The intent of the River Context is to permit medium to high intensity residential and tourist areas
with multi-family housing being the dominate use. Commercial activity is limited to mixed use in multi-family residential buildings and hotels. The R-RF Riverfront Zone protects the river views and has lower building heights with building heights limited to a maximum of 6 stories or 85’. The Downtown Plan, the Westside District does not address maximum building heights along the river. Based on the public views expressed during the Form Based Code public process for a desire for lower building heights, staff would recommend a new public planning process to establish public policy for maximum building heights desired along this section of the river.

"Staff recommends the adopted R-RF Riverfront Zone for the site as well as extending it down south of the site to other properties along the river. There will need to be another larger public planning process in order to do something different based on the adopted plans and vision for the area. Approving the R-RF Zone will also help with enforcement consistency and reduce unintended consequences because the standards have already been written and implemented by developers and City staff."


November 8, 2021

Information Sought About Suspect In Oct. 24th Homicide Of D'Marquis Bell

November 8, 2021

Senator Mike Bell Will Not Seek Re-Election In 2022

November 8, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 46 New Cases


Information Sought About Suspect In Oct. 24th Homicide Of D'Marquis Bell

Chattanooga Police Homicide investigators are asking for assistance in identifying a homicide suspect. On Oct. 24, D'Marquis Bell was shot and killed outside of Bayberry Apartments in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue. Investigators believe that the individual in the photos is the suspect in this homicide. The suspect appears to be a black man and investigators believe ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 46 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Monday and 46 new positive cases, up from 45 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,412. The death total is at 653. It is reported the death was a black man, age 81 or older. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 65 in Hamilton County - down from 79 on Friday. Four ... (click for more)

The Unknown Reasons - And Response

So the driver involved in the fatal hit and run on Highway 58 left for "unknown reasons?" Here would be the known reasons: 1, The driver was driving under the influence. 2. The driver was an illegal driving without a license and without insurance. That about covers it. Douglas Jones * * * Then there's #3, Douglas. Or 4, 5, 6, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Boards Matter

When two new districts appear on the next Hamilton County ballot, voters should be forewarned that there are those who walk among us who, to be polite, ain’t like us. Two new districts will mean two new county commissioners and it will also mean two new school board members where, to be polite, there are already some who don’t think the way I do. “No matter,” you might say, “there ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols On Pace For Seven Wins

I thought at the beginning of the 2021 season, Tennessee could win maybe six games at the most. It was more likely that the Volunteers would reach the victory column only five times if that many. 5-7 or even 4-8 was a distinct possibility. After all, new head coach Josh Heupel was left with an empty stable as well as an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by previous ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Extra Hour To Savor Big Road Win Over Kentucky

In accordance with daylight savings time, clocks were turned back an hour overnight. The timing couldn’t have been better for Tennessee’s football team. The Vols were afforded an extra 60 minutes to savor their 45-42 SEC football victory over Kentucky Saturday night. They needed an extra hour of sleep, given the effort put forth. As for unpacking what went into the result ... (click for more)


