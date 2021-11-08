Information Sought About Suspect In Oct. 24th Homicide Of D'Marquis Bell

Chattanooga Police Homicide investigators are asking for assistance in identifying a homicide suspect.

On Oct. 24, D'Marquis Bell was shot and killed outside of Bayberry Apartments in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue.

The suspect appears to be a black man and investigators believe his hoodie and shoes seen in the photos might make him stand out. Investigators believe that the individual in the photos is the suspect in this homicide.The suspect appears to be a black man and investigators believe his hoodie and shoes seen in the photos might make him stand out.





If you have any information about this individual, whether you recognize him or have any information regarding his possible whereabouts, call the CPD Homicide Tipline at 423 643-5100.