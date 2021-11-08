 Monday, November 8, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Information Sought About Suspect In Oct. 24th Homicide Of D'Marquis Bell

Monday, November 8, 2021

Chattanooga Police Homicide investigators are asking for assistance in identifying a homicide suspect.
 
On Oct. 24, D'Marquis Bell was shot and killed outside of Bayberry Apartments in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue.
 
Investigators believe that the individual in the photos is the suspect in this homicide.
The suspect appears to be a black man and investigators believe his hoodie and shoes seen in the photos might make him stand out.

If you have any information about this individual, whether you recognize him or have any information regarding his possible whereabouts, call the CPD Homicide Tipline at 423 643-5100.

November 8, 2021

Information Sought About Suspect In Oct. 24th Homicide Of D'Marquis Bell

November 8, 2021

Senator Mike Bell Will Not Seek Re-Election In 2022

November 8, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 46 New Cases


Chattanooga Police Homicide investigators are asking for assistance in identifying a homicide suspect. On Oct. 24, D'Marquis Bell was shot and killed outside of Bayberry Apartments in the ... (click for more)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell (R-Riceville) announced Monday that he will not be a candidate for re-election in 2022. He was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Monday and 46 new positive cases, up from 45 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,412. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Information Sought About Suspect In Oct. 24th Homicide Of D'Marquis Bell

Chattanooga Police Homicide investigators are asking for assistance in identifying a homicide suspect. On Oct. 24, D'Marquis Bell was shot and killed outside of Bayberry Apartments in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue. Investigators believe that the individual in the photos is the suspect in this homicide. The suspect appears to be a black man and investigators believe ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 46 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Monday and 46 new positive cases, up from 45 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,412. The death total is at 653. It is reported the death was a black man, age 81 or older. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 65 in Hamilton County - down from 79 on Friday. Four ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Unknown Reasons - And Response

So the driver involved in the fatal hit and run on Highway 58 left for "unknown reasons?" Here would be the known reasons: 1, The driver was driving under the influence. 2. The driver was an illegal driving without a license and without insurance. That about covers it. Douglas Jones * * * Then there's #3, Douglas. Or 4, 5, 6, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Boards Matter

When two new districts appear on the next Hamilton County ballot, voters should be forewarned that there are those who walk among us who, to be polite, ain’t like us. Two new districts will mean two new county commissioners and it will also mean two new school board members where, to be polite, there are already some who don’t think the way I do. “No matter,” you might say, “there ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols On Pace For Seven Wins

I thought at the beginning of the 2021 season, Tennessee could win maybe six games at the most. It was more likely that the Volunteers would reach the victory column only five times if that many. 5-7 or even 4-8 was a distinct possibility. After all, new head coach Josh Heupel was left with an empty stable as well as an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by previous ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Extra Hour To Savor Big Road Win Over Kentucky

In accordance with daylight savings time, clocks were turned back an hour overnight. The timing couldn’t have been better for Tennessee’s football team. The Vols were afforded an extra 60 minutes to savor their 45-42 SEC football victory over Kentucky Saturday night. They needed an extra hour of sleep, given the effort put forth. As for unpacking what went into the result ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors