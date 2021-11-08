Several New Contenders Eye County Mayor Race

Several new contenders are looking into a race for county mayor - after the unexpected announcement by Jim Coppinger that he was not running again.

Weston Wamp, who co-founded the successful $18 million Dynamo Fund and founded the Millennial Debt Foundation, is the only announced candidate.

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley, who had been expected to be a leading candidate, has not made a statement.

However, Mike Walden, owner of Walden Security, and Matt Hullander, who recently sold his family's Hullco window and door firm, said they are strongly considering a race.

Doug Fisher, former Erlanger Hospital official and president of the Homebuilders Association, has also been looking into a possible race.