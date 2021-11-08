Mitchell Moore To Serve As Interim Signal Mountain City Manager





The Signal Mountain Town Council on Monday chose Mitchell Moore from three applicants to fill the position of interim town manager effective Dec. 3 when Town Manager Boyd Veal retires. The council members considered both Sam Guin, the current special projects and compliance manager, and Fire Chief Eric Mitchell before making the short-term appointment. Mayor Charles Poss along with Town Attorney Harry Cash will work out details of the job with Mr. Mitchell. Although not a requirement, Mr. Mitchell has expressed that he has no interest in applying for the permanent position of town manager, said council member Vicki Anderson.Boyd Veal has been representing the town of Signal Mountain on the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) board, and a new appointment will be needed.It does not have to be an employee of the town, Mr. Veal said, but he volunteered to continue in the role until a permanent town manager is in place. The council also suggested that Loretta Hopper, public works director, would be qualified if she is willing to step into the role. A decision will be made at a future meeting.A resolution was passed to recognize and honor the service of the veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces who are town employees. “These individuals who answered the call of duty, preserving our freedoms,” include Jane Phipps and Mike Williams of the police department, Claude Clemons, Lewis Thatcher, Adam Johnson and Stacey Seals of the fire department, and Thomas R. Post of the public works department.A contract was approved for the removal of 18 dead and/or dangerous trees that are within the rights-of-way throughout the town. The Signal Mountain Tree Board has inspected them all and concurs with the need for removing them. The lowest and best bid for the project was approved for $14,150 from ABC Tree Service.City Manager Veal told the council to expect a change order for the new addition to the Signal Mountain Library. The change from using carpet to hardwood floors will be a significant cost increase, but the library board will fund the difference in price, he said. Because it is a town contract, the change order will need approval from the council.An update to activity at the Mountain Arts Community Center was given to the council by Signal Mountain Education Preservation Foundation board member Dick Graham. He said that the holiday market was a success attended by 400 people and that $1,400 was raised for the MACC. Radio Plays that were started 20 months ago have been completed. He said attendance was not as great at the performances as had been hoped for. Several concerts have been held and are scheduled for the coming month and on Dec. 11 and 12, the play “A Stroll Down Holiday Lane” will be performed. The town’s tree lighting will take place on Dec. 4 from 4-7 p.m. Santa will be there along with music and dance performances.