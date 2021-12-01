Woman In Semi-Comatose State After Incident In Which 4 Pedestrians Were Struck At Main, Broad

An officer testified on Wednesday that a woman is in a semi-comatose state who was among four pedestrians hit in an incident at Broad and Main on Oct. 8.

Officer Ryan Lynn said the woman "is not cognitive and is responsive only to painful stimulation." He said she has been moved to a custodial care facility and "rehabilitation has pretty much stopped."

He said her husband, who had also been listed in critical condition, has left a medical facility. However, he is not able to live at the couple's former home.

The officer said another person who was struck "probably had the most injuries, including broken bones. She has been able to go home, though she is "still immobilized completely."

The fourth person had minor injuries.

They were in a cross walk around 10 p.m. when a car driven by Crystal Insley (Moore) ran the red light at a high rate of speed. The officer said the throttle was completely open. The vehicle struck another car, then hit the pedestrians before striking a building.

Officer Lynn said Ms. Insley was found on the ground by the vehicle. He said it had last been registered in 2012. Ms. Insley had a fake or altered driver's license and no insurance. Witnesses said a man who had been a passenger in the vehicle fled from the scene.

The officer said there was an empty liquor bottle in the vehicle along with ID and other person belongings of Ms. Insley.

He said he interviewed her five days later, and she said she and a man named Nichols had been arguing about who was going to have use of the car. She said the altercation continued in the vehicle as they sped away from College Hill Courts to the wreck scene two miles away.

The officer said multiple cameras caught the vehicle as Ms. Insley got into the driver's seat and it sped along its route.

Officer Lynn said he had not yet interviewed Nichols, who he said is facing outstanding warrants on other matters.

He said blood was drawn from the driver and that has been sent off to be tested for alcohol level. Ms. Insley said she had a single "clubtail."

General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes bound all the cases to the grand jury on the same bond. The charges are driving under the influence, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, four counts of aggravated assault, red light violation, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, speeding, driving too fast for conditions, failure to yield the right of way resulting in death or injury, and financial responsibility.