3 Arrested In Bradley County For Theft And Burglary Spree

Over the last several weeks, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of thefts and burglaries in the North West area of the county.

Upon investigation, multiple search warrants were served and evidence was obtained to link several of the crimes together. BCSO Criminal Investigations Division detectives were able to identify Jeffery Griffith, Tiffany Layne, and Matthew Layne as suspects in one of the burglaries. The stolen property that was located during the searches has since been returned to the victims.

Griffith was arrested for aggravated burglary and theft over $10,000. Ms. Layne was also arrested for aggravated burglary, and theft over $10,000. Layne was arrested on multiple warrants for aggravated burglary, two counts of theft over $10,000, two counts of theft over $2,500, theft under $1,000, and probation violation.

Prior to their arrest, Griffith and Layne were included on BCSO’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division for working so efficiently to solve these crimes. If you have information that would aid in the capture of any other fugitive, call The Criminal Investigations Division at 423 728-7336.