Police Blotter: Repeat Walmart Thief Takes Chicken Sandwich; Woman Blackmailed On Her Facebook Account With Explicit Pictures

A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went to the self-checkout and scanned multiple items, but did not pay for a chicken sandwich. She said she attempted to stop them after they passed all points of sale, but they would not cooperate with

loss prevention personnel. She said both of them have been seen shoplifting in Walmart in the last couple of weeks and going through vehicles in the parking lot, but they always leave before police arrive. She provided a photo of the man.

* * *

An employee of a business on Miller Drive called police regarding theft of business checks from their office. He said that at least three checks had been taken at an unknown time and had been cashed by an unknown person. The total value of these checks was $3,126. As these were business checks, he thinks the person must have represented themselves as an employee of the company. The checks in question were dated Oct. 19 and Oct. 21. The employee was unable to determine what date two of the checks were cashed, but one was cashed on Oct. 26. The employee further said the office had stopped using the mailbox on site and had switched to a P.O. Box, so this issue should not occur in the future. There is no suspect information and the employee said the banks were not able to provide any information regarding when or where the checks were cashed.

* * *

Police responded to reports of a man walking in the roadway on Standifer Gap Road. Police approached a man, who identified himself as Mr. Butt, walking on the side of the road. Due to the

lack of sidewalks in the area, police offered Mr. Butt a ride to the bus stop. While transporting Mr. Butt to the bus stop, he said he wanted to get out of the vehicle on Commons Boulevard. Police stopped the vehicle and allowed Mr. Butt to exit the vehicle.

* * *

The director of Summit View Retirement Home, 825 Runyan Dr., told police that sometime after April of this year the license plate (TN) was stolen off of a 2016 Ford shuttle bus. No suspect

information could be obtained. The director said she needs a report to obtain a new license plate. The stolen plate was placed into NCIC.

* * *

An employee of a hotel at 1100 Carter St. wanted police to have a man trespassed from the hotel. The man was not located and could not be trespassed. Police are fairly confident that the man has already been trespassed from the hotel, along with other places, but cannot find reports to verify this. Police told the employee to contact them when he sees the man again, as the employee said he shows up several times a week.

* * *

A man called police and said that the residence at 2711 N. Orchard Knob Ave. has a window that has been pushed in, as if someone had entered the house. The residence is vacant and he said no one should be on the property. Police were unable to secure the side window. The man said that he will try to keep an eye on the property.

* * *



A woman told police that while she was at work at 1412 Bailey Ave. some time between 1:30-5:30 p.m., someone broke into her car and stole her wallet. She said she remembered locking her vehicle, but when she returned to it after she got off work, she observed that her vehicle had been gone through, with the items inside strewn across the interior of the car. She said that her Alabama ID, a WynnSouth debit card, her WIC card, $80, an insurance card and possibly her one-year-old

daughter's Social Security card were all in her wallet. She said that a neighboring business may have cameras and if there is video of the incident, she will call back and have officers respond to the scene to view it.

* * *

The manager of the Speedway, 6121 Lee Hwy., told police that a person came in with a backpack and mask on, grabbed two cases of beer and left the store, passing all points of sale. She was unable to get a description of the vehicle, but did get the tag (TN). The tag given did not come up to anything. She did not know any other description of the person. The beer looked like it was

one of the bigger cases, but she was not sure what kind it was.

* * *

A disorder was reported on North Hickory Street. Police spoke with a woman who said she had been in a verbal disorder with her husband. She said before police arrived, her husband had left the scene. The police searched the area, but were unable to locate the husband.

* * *

A woman on Bailey Avenue told police she had un-authorized transactions on her credit card starting on November 15 for approximately $281.68. She said at this time all of the transactions were marked as fraud and that all of the money had been charged back to her account. After speaking with her regarding the incident, it is believed that someone had possession of an old phone which was unlocked that had been stolen prior to this event. The woman also showed police where the name of her Google account, as well as her Starbucks app was changed to a Savvian Lemay. Police were also showed that her Google account had a new bank card on it which did not belong to her. Police were unable to identify if this new name on the account was an actual name. Police were also unable to verify that this person was indeed the person in possession of the new

phone. Police informed her of steps to take to help better secure her online accounts. Police also told her she would need to contact the credit reporting agencies to inform them of the fraud which had taken place.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported in the parking lot of the Krystal at 4868 Hixson Pike. Officers saw a person sleeping behind a parked truck in the parking lot of the business. Officers made contact with and later identified him. He said he was homeless in the area and knew some of the Krystal staff who had told him he could sleep there. The man had no warrants and due to no

complaints being received from the business, he was released by officers.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at the Speedway, 1330 East 3rd St. An employee told police that a regular customer came into the Speedway and went to the beer cooler for some beer. She said that while she was helping gather the beer, the customer said he would carry the two 18-packs of Bud Light to the counter for her while she got the other one for him. She said he then left the store with the two packs of beer. Police asked her for a description of the customer and she said that he was maybe 5'6" with glasses, a brown jacket and blue work pants. Police then asked for a direction he may have gone and she said that she did not know for sure. After closing out the call, the woman called back in with more information and said that the man that took the beer was a regular, whose name she gave. Police followed up with the manager at the Speedway and reviewed the camera footage of the shoplifting occurrence. The man came in with a mask on and never made eye contact with the cameras. He got the beer and left, taking a right out of the store to the end of the parking lot and entered a dark colored SUV with a spare tire holder on the back. Police were unable to get a make or tag from the footage. Based on the man’s history of stealing from this Speedway, police believe they know the man's identify, but do not have sufficient evidence to take this to court.

* * *



Police spoke with a man at the Hampton Inn at 1920 Hamill Road who was clearly intoxicated and said he was staying at hotel, but was unsure of what room. The man gave the name of his boss, who he said was a guest there, and hotel staff were able to pull up a room number. Police spoke with the man's boss and he was able to take the man back to his room.

* * *

Police found a man asleep on the sidewalk at 2247 Wilcox Blvd. They woke him up and asked him where he was staying. He said he was staying with his sister off Cromwell Road. Police gave the man a ride to his sister's house.

* * *



A man on Norfolk Green Circle told police he received a past due notice from Simply Fast Loans, Inc. He said he contacted Simply Fast Loans because he does not have a loan with them, and they verified his social security number and driver's license number. He said they have sent him a six-page form to complete and attach a copy of the police report in order to clear up this matter. He said he is contacting the credit bureaus to freeze his credit and has already reviewed the website identitytheft.gov.

* * *

A man on E. 14th Street told police that sometime overnight someone stole the TN tag from his

1989 Chevrolet Caprice. He said the vehicle was parked on the side of the street in front of his residence. The tag was entered into NCIC.

* * *

Police spoke with an employee of Community Options, 103 Jordan Dr. She said at an unknown time someone stole the TN tag off of a company leased 2019 Subaru. The tag was entered into NCIC.

* * *



A woman told police that the day before around 3:30 p.m. she sat on a bench outside of First Horizon Bank, 701 Market St. She said when she got up she must have left her wallet laying on the bench. She said she is in the process of canceling all of the credit and debit cards that were in her

wallet.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a man at 600 Market St. He told police that a woman, he identified, stole his special coin. He said that he let her look at it and she wouldn't give it back. Police spoke with the woman, who said that he gave the coin to her as a gift. Police asked her if she would give it back to him because he wanted it back and she said that she would. She then pulled out the coin

and gave it to police. Police then gave it to the man and both of them went on their way.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police that over two days ago her Facebook account was hacked and captured. She said her Whatsapp and Cashapp are both connected to her Facebook account. She said that someone was using her Cashapp to make deposits and purchase bit coins with those deposits and has taken $1,200 of her money. She said that she had been sending

explicit pictures of herself using Facebook messenger and Whatsapp to her husband and the person has been posting those pictures on her Facebook. She said she used her husband's Facebook to contact the person. She said the person has a very thick Asian Indian accent and was very difficult to understand. She said he told her he would give her Facebook back to her for

$100.