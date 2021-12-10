No More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 108 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 108 new positive cases, down from 177 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,466. The death total is now at 723.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 72 in Hamilton County - up from 70 on Thursday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 26 Hamilton County inpatients and 17 patients are in ICU, down from 20 on Thursday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,651, which is 97 percent.

There are 1,092 active cases, up from 1,006 on Wednesday.