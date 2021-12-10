PHOTOS: Center For Creative Arts Students Perform At The County Courthouse

December 10, 2021
To determine the best way to make the permanent fix to the landslide area on the Fairyland Extension of Ochs Highway, 100-foot-long core samples have been taken that GDOT will analyze. The time ... (click for more)
The city is set to accept $75,000 from the Lyndhurst for the completion of an artwork at the Wheland Foundry Trail Head of the Riverwalk.
The revised artwork contract with Mark Fornes, of TheVeryMany, is $445,750.
It will be called "Moonrise" .
Artist Fornes is described as "a registered and practicing architect specializing in computational design and digital fabrication ... (click for more)
A series of large sewage holding tanks aimed at eliminating periodic sewage overflows into the Tennessee River will cost up to $125 million, city officials said.
The city is planning to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the city Industrial Development Board on the project.
The city is cooperating with the county's Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority on the ... (click for more)
Thank you, John Wilson and crew, for the headline "UTC Instructor Who Is Top Expert On Polyamory Taking Students On Sex-Themed Amsterdam Study Trip" and the subsequent, really sad, illumination of the sex biz at UTC.
Now we all know that polyamory is "t he practice of engaging in multiple romantic (and typically sexual) relationships, with the consent of all the people involved. ... (click for more)
In 1998 Honda sales in Europe were sagging and Nissan overtook Honda behind the Japanese leader Toyota. According to Wikipedia, an ad agency proposed a new advertising strategy based on Honda’s Japanese motto “Yume No Chikara” (Power of Dreams) to kick off the seventh generation Honda Accord. What they created became the most downloaded ad in Internet history.
The ad’s working ... (click for more)
Sara Puckett’s past is catching up with her and it’s a good thing for both her and Tennessee.
The Lady Vols freshman said her high school coach in Muscle Shoals, Ala., randomly referred to her as “Buckets.” UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper was more intentional with the reference following last Sunday’s 64-58 comeback victory at Virginia Tech. Puckett scored three consecutive ... (click for more)
The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns home Saturday, taking on UNC Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.
