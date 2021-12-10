City Says Sewage Storage Tanks Aimed At Eliminating Sewage Overflows To Cost $125 Million

A series of large sewage holding tanks aimed at eliminating periodic sewage overflows into the Tennessee River will cost up to $125 million, city officials said.

The city is planning to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the city Industrial Development Board on the project.

The city is cooperating with the county's Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority on the project.

City officials said the memorandum with the IDB relates to "the design and construction of the multiple wet-weather storage facilities in order to reduce wet weather sewer overflows within the regional sanitary sewer collection systems relative to a project called the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvement Project."

Holding tanks are already under construction on Moccasin Bend not far from the regional sewage disposal plant. The city is currently spending $67,000 with the EPB for an influent relief pump station tied in with the Hamm Road holding tanks.