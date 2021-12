Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, WILLIAM JEREMY

5416 CLEMONS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER MONITORING PROGRAM

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



AKRIDGE, ANTONIO MARCELLOUS

5322 MIDDLEBROOKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ALEXANDER, BROOKE DUPREE

1209 INDIAN AVE APT F2 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN



BENNETT, RICHARD KEVIN

4710 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163129

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BOESE, RHONDA A

8327 HAMILTON OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BURNETTE, BRANDY NICOLE

2023 GAINESVILLE HWY CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOLEMAN, JONATHAN WILLIAM100 WILSON DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHCOOPER, ALEXANDRIA A7842 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COWAN, CLINTON NATHANIEL11106 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTSTALKINGDANIEL, DONNA DEANNE4258 COUNTY RD 122 FORT PAYNE, 35222Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK1239 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSGATTS, JOSHUA JASON1430 BUXTON MEADOWS DRIVE AMELIA, 45102Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTHALE, JOSHUA CLAY3352 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYHERNANDEZ-MORALES, MARVIN LEONE1104 WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEJENKINS, MICHAEL LEE4200 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOHNSON, GINA2005 MCCALLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37037Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL EXPOSUREJOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE3608 EAST GLEN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JORDAN, SHAWNON10135 AL HWY 40 HENAGAR, 35978Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTYLAWSON, DANIEL R21245 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE OUT OF CATOOSA COMCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON300 PATROL ROAD FORSYTH, 31029Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEMONHOLLEN, RYAN MC KENZIE3003 W 8TH STREET CINCINNATI, 45205Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTMONK, ROBERT A4621 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYBURGLARYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRODRIGUEZ, JUAN CARLOS7408 FLAGSTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 373638779Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSIMS, KAVIN LAVAUGHN4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALESKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE655 RIDGEWOOD DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SMITH, STACEY L8393 KAYLA ROSE CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESUTTON, ANTONIO DEJUAN3316 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHRASHER, KARIA JESSICA815 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWALDEN, JOSEPH ONEIL2371 HIGHWAY 411 N ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, FRED807 N OVIVE APT C CASA GRANDE, 85222Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHWILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO2513 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT