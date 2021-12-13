 Monday, December 13, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 137 New Cases

Monday, December 13, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 137 new positive cases, up from 108 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,679. The death total is now at 726.

The deaths were reported to be two men and one woman; two white and one black; two age 51-60 and one age 71-80. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 64 in Hamilton County - down from 72 on Friday. One more is hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 25 Hamilton County inpatients and 17 patients are in ICU, no change from Friday. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,814, which is 97 percent. There are 1,139 active cases, up from 1,092 on Friday.


December 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Shoplifter Tries To Take $8,000 In Printer Ink; Thief At Worldwide Equipment Won't Apologize

December 13, 2021

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 137 New Cases

December 13, 2021

Georgia Has 36 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,707 More Cases


A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. A loss prevention employee identified a man to police who attempted to steal $8,000 worth of printer ink (pictures were provided to police). ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 137 new positive cases, up from 108 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,973. There are 2,707 new cases on Monday, as that total ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Shoplifter Tries To Take $8,000 In Printer Ink; Thief At Worldwide Equipment Won't Apologize

A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. A loss prevention employee identified a man to police who attempted to steal $8,000 worth of printer ink (pictures were provided to police). The employee said the man used an empty car seat box to conceal the ink cartridges and bring them to the point of sale. While the man was at the point of sale the employee alerted the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 137 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 137 new positive cases, up from 108 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,679. The death total is now at 726. The deaths were reported to be two men and one woman; two white and one black; two age 51-60 and one age 71-80. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bill Of Rights Day

We recognize Dec. 15 as Bill of Rights Day. President Franklin D. Roosevelt designated this day by proclamation in 1941 to observe and honor the ratification of the first 10 amendments to the Unites States Constitution. But how did the Bill of Rights itself come to be? During the American Revolution, the thirteen former British colonies—now “states,” or basically independent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: In Search Of Angels

It is now two weeks until Christmas and I am putting out a call for angels. To be honestly truthful, I began writing a story about a swimmer on the UPenn women’s team – Lia Thomas -- who is a threat to break every record in the female sport. This weekend Lia swam the fastest 200-meter freestyle in the nation. Lia has set all kinds of records as a member of the University of Pennsylvania ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Playing One More Year At Tennessee

Three days before the beginning of college football’s December signing period, Tennessee got a big commitment from a quarterback who’s already demonstrated to the Vols that he’s the can’t-miss type. Hendon Hooker announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return for another season with UT. Hooker’s post featured a ... (click for more)

Tamari Key Leads Lady Vols Past Georgia State, 84-60

Tamari Key scored 16 points to lead No. 9/9 Tennessee (9-0) past Georgia State (4-5) at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon. Key was a big factor in Tennessee winning the rebound battle 62-30. The Lady Vols scored half of their points in the paint and had 25 second-chance points. Keyen Green scored 14 and Sarah Puckett and Brooklynn Miles had 12 each. Jordan Horston ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors