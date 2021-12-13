Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 137 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 137 new positive cases, up from 108 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,679. The death total is now at 726.

The deaths were reported to be two men and one woman; two white and one black; two age 51-60 and one age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 64 in Hamilton County - down from 72 on Friday. One more is hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 25 Hamilton County inpatients and 17 patients are in ICU, no change from Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,814, which is 97 percent. There are 1,139 active cases, up from 1,092 on Friday.