 Tuesday, December 14, 2021 55.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


3 Arrested In Bradley County For Storage Unit Thefts

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

  • Jason Payne

  • Steven Levi

  • Vera Cheek


Three people were arrested in Bradley County for theft from multiple storage units.

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies of the 400 shift responded on Saturday, to a report of a suspicious person near a business on APD 40. 

 

Upon arrival, deputies noticed a vehicle parked near the storage units located on the back side of the building.

They also observed a man sitting in the vehicle and another man and woman standing near by the scene. Once they were spotted, both suspects began to flee on foot. The man and woman continued to run after being told to stop.

 

Upon investigation, a large plastic tote filled with tools that had been taken from multiple storage units was found near the building. It was discovered that approximately five storage units had been vandalized and broken into. There were also several tools, chainsaws, and other equipment located in the back of the suspects’ vehicle. 

 

The suspects were soon located in nearby hiding spots. They were identified as Steven Ray Levi, Jason Payne, and Vera Cheek. Both Levi and Payne had burglary tools in their pockets at the time that they were detained. All three suspects were then arrested for their participation in criminal activity.

 

Payne was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation. Levi and Ms. Cheek were immediately transported to the Bradley County Jail. 

 

BCSO Lt. Kevin Chastain complimented every deputy on the 400 shift for their involvement in the call, and highlighted Deputy Dakota Blackwell for taking the lead and showing exceptional police work in this particular incident. The collaboration between team members and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division resulted in a total of three arrests, multiple burglary charges, and thousands of dollars in recovered property. The stolen property that was located during the search has since been returned to the victims. 

 

Levi was charged with public intoxication, theft over $1,000, possession of burglary tools, vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass, and five counts of burglary. Payne and Ms. Cheek were also charged with public intoxication, theft over $1,000, possession of burglary tools, vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass, and five counts of burglary, along with resisting arrest. 


December 14, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Is Talking To Bushes; "Incredibly" Drunk Man Tells Lyft Driver He Placed 3 Bombs Around Chattanooga

December 14, 2021

HCSO Deputy Ashley Buckner Receives Prestigious Awards For DUI Enforcement Efforts

December 14, 2021

No More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 144 New Cases; Tennessee Has 50 More Deaths


An anonymous caller on Portview Circle told police his neighbor was walking around talking to bushes and he wanted police to check on him. Police spoke with the neighbor, who said he walked from ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ashley Buckner was recognized at the 2021 Annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) “Night of Remembrance” event on Thursday, in Nashville, along with ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 144 new positive cases, up from 137 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,823. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Is Talking To Bushes; "Incredibly" Drunk Man Tells Lyft Driver He Placed 3 Bombs Around Chattanooga

An anonymous caller on Portview Circle told police his neighbor was walking around talking to bushes and he wanted police to check on him. Police spoke with the neighbor, who said he walked from the east side of Chattanooga to come see his brother. The man had no outstanding warrants. He did not need any assistance from police nor had any medical issues. * * * A woman on Valentine ... (click for more)

HCSO Deputy Ashley Buckner Receives Prestigious Awards For DUI Enforcement Efforts

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ashley Buckner was recognized at the 2021 Annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) “Night of Remembrance” event on Thursday, in Nashville, along with several other law enforcement personnel throughout the State of Tennessee for DUI arrests. During the event, Deputy Buckner received two prestigious awards for her efforts to remove impaired ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks To Judge Bean For His Service On And Off The Bench

Chattanooga City Court Judge Russell Bean will be stepping off the bench at the end of his current term. I don’t think our community realizes his value. If you could follow Judge Bean around during the week and on the weekend you’d find him at many community events, visiting sick friends in the hospital and going to funeral visitations. He even enjoys eating with his broadcasting ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Murray On Rodeo

A lot of years ago I was befriended by Jim Murray, easily one of the greatest sports writers in America’s history. He was the national Sports Writer of the Year anytime he wanted to be but, far better, was to join his crowd for dinner – be it at The Masters or the Kentucky Derby -- and, over refreshments, be regaled by one funny story after another. A syndicated columnist for ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Playing One More Year At Tennessee

Three days before the beginning of college football’s December signing period, Tennessee got a big commitment from a quarterback who’s already demonstrated to the Vols that he’s the can’t-miss type. Hendon Hooker announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return for another season with UT. Hooker’s post featured a ... (click for more)

Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame Honors Mark McCarter With Mel Allen Media Award

The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announce Mark McCarter will be recognized as the 2022 Mel Allen Media Award recipient at the 54th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony on Saturday, May 7. The Mel Allen Media Award was created to honor media members in the State of Alabama who have made a lifetime contribution to sports through their work as ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors