3 Arrested In Bradley County For Storage Unit Thefts

Three people were arrested in Bradley County for theft from multiple storage units.

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies of the 400 shift responded on Saturday, to a report of a suspicious person near a business on APD 40.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed a vehicle parked near the storage units located on the back side of the building.

They also observed a man sitting in the vehicle and another man and woman standing near by the scene. Once they were spotted, both suspects began to flee on foot. The man and woman continued to run after being told to stop.

Upon investigation, a large plastic tote filled with tools that had been taken from multiple storage units was found near the building. It was discovered that approximately five storage units had been vandalized and broken into. There were also several tools, chainsaws, and other equipment located in the back of the suspects’ vehicle.

The suspects were soon located in nearby hiding spots. They were identified as Steven Ray Levi, Jason Payne, and Vera Cheek. Both Levi and Payne had burglary tools in their pockets at the time that they were detained. All three suspects were then arrested for their participation in criminal activity.

Payne was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation. Levi and Ms. Cheek were immediately transported to the Bradley County Jail.

BCSO Lt. Kevin Chastain complimented every deputy on the 400 shift for their involvement in the call, and highlighted Deputy Dakota Blackwell for taking the lead and showing exceptional police work in this particular incident. The collaboration between team members and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division resulted in a total of three arrests, multiple burglary charges, and thousands of dollars in recovered property. The stolen property that was located during the search has since been returned to the victims.

Levi was charged with public intoxication, theft over $1,000, possession of burglary tools, vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass, and five counts of burglary. Payne and Ms. Cheek were also charged with public intoxication, theft over $1,000, possession of burglary tools, vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass, and five counts of burglary, along with resisting arrest.