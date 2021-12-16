Health Department To Offer Free Flu Vaccines For Ages 6 Months And Older At Sequoyah, Birchwood And Main Facility Clinics, No Appointment Necessary; Flu Pop-Up Events

The Hamilton County Health Department is now offering free flu shots for anyone ages 6 months or older, at our Sequoyah, Birchwood and Main Facility health clinics on a walk-in basis. High dose flu shots, for people 65 years or older, are available on a limited basis and while supplies last.The CDC recommends that anyone ages 6 months and older get their flu vaccine, if you do not have contraindications. Contraindications include children younger than 6 months of age, people with severe, life threatening allergies to any ingredient in a flu vaccine and people who have had a severe allergic reaction to a dose of influenza vaccine in the past.Health Clinics:Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379· Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m.· Also offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 5 years of age or older.Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308· Tuesday & Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.· Also offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 5 years of age or older.Health Department Main Facility, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403· Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.· Also offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5-17 at our pediatric clinic.Flu Pop-Up Events:The World’s Church of the Living God, 2110 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406· Saturday· 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.· Only for ages 18+Super Carniceria Loa, 400 Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421· Tuesday, Dec. 21· 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.· Only for ages 18+Super Carniceria Loa, 4816 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343· Tuesday, Dec. 28· 3–5:30 p.m.· Only for ages 18+Details and additional resources· If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.· Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 at 423-209-8383 or visit our website at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov if you have questions about vaccinations, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance.· Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.· To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.