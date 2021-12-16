 Thursday, December 16, 2021 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department To Offer Free Flu Vaccines For Ages 6 Months And Older At Sequoyah, Birchwood And Main Facility Clinics, No Appointment Necessary; Flu Pop-Up Events

Thursday, December 16, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department is now offering free flu shots for anyone ages 6 months or older, at our Sequoyah, Birchwood and Main Facility health clinics on a walk-in basis. High dose flu shots, for people 65 years or older, are available on a limited basis and while supplies last.
 
The CDC recommends that anyone ages 6 months and older get their flu vaccine, if you do not have contraindications. Contraindications include children younger than 6 months of age, people with severe, life threatening allergies to any ingredient in a flu vaccine and people who have had a severe allergic reaction to a dose of influenza vaccine in the past.
 
Health Clinics:
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
·         Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.
to 3:30 p.m.
·         Also offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 5 years of age or older.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
·         Tuesday & Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
·         Also offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 5 years of age or older.
 
Health Department Main Facility, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
·         Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
·         Also offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5-17 at our pediatric clinic.
 
Flu Pop-Up Events:
The World’s Church of the Living God, 2110 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
·         Saturday
·         9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
·         Only for ages 18+
 
Super Carniceria Loa, 400 Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
·         Tuesday, Dec. 21
·         3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
·         Only for ages 18+
 
Super Carniceria Loa, 4816 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343
·         Tuesday, Dec. 28
·         3–5:30 p.m.
·         Only for ages 18+

Details and additional resources
·         If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.

·         Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 at 423-209-8383 or visit our website at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov if you have questions about vaccinations, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance.

·         Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

·         To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

