Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOWENS, MARLON JERMAL

3011 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, JODI LEE

415 SOUTH LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 37313

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUCHANAN, MYKAYLA ROSHELLE

5049 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112540

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURRAGE, TIMOTHY DAVIS

305 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURTON, ARAMESHA MERCEDES

1623 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CAPERTON, GEORGE

643 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023924

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CREEK, TAYLOR MICHELLE

202 MILFORD DR ROSSVILLE, 307417233

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF THC OIL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CREEKMORE, KRYSTAL GALE11122 BLAIR ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityTHEFT UNDER 1,000CROCKETT, NATEYONNA REKASHIA4115 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAUN, JOHN S3400 JENKINS RD APT 136 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIDSON, BUNNIE TOWNSEND129 HOLBER RD HARRIMAN, 37748Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DETTMER, PRISCILLA BREEDWELL1112 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000DICKERSON, BRIAN KELLY3725 CHATTANOOGA RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESS SCHEDULE II FOR RESALEEBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN605 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISMELLIS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER1116 WILLOWDALE RD NW DALTON, 307206970Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GILBERT, ALBERT113 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000GLENN, MAUQUISHA4032 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYLEAVING CHILD UNATTENDED IN MOTOR VEHICLELEAVING CHILD UNATTENDED IN MOTOR VEHICLETHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HILL, JAMES SCOTT800 N VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)IRWIN, KENDALL2263 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, GEROME4004 Highland Ave Chattanooga, 374101611Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)KILGORE, JENNIFER ROSE5800 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)KISER, KIMBERLY ANN1142 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373793925Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LABROSSE, RACHEL E1310 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION- METHSIMPLE POSSESSION- XANAX (IV)LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE3918 GRAVE AVE OOLTEWAH, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEDFORD, JARRETT KHALIM111 PEACH TREE CIR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCLAIN, DEONTA ERIC1416 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMELTON, KIANA LASHUN4520 DELASHMITT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFNEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCENEELY, ALICIA R173 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOLIVER, PHILLIP RAY9007 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161335Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPARKER, STEPHEN ANDREW9366 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37397Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPERRY, GARY L1331 HORVY RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONREESE, MICHAEL SHANE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROE, TIMOTHY RYAN703 MANSION CIR, APT J CHATTANOOGA, 374052241Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASKYLES, STEVEN LEE615 SOUTH MOORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STEWART, BILL CHAD2954 GOLD POINT CIR SOUTH HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VAUGHN, STEPHEN L10436 FIELDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 78 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVETTER, MARY-FAITH DOROTHY170 DAVIDSON HOLLOW RD HEISKELL, 37754Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL1110 N HAWTHRONE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTWEDDINGTON, RODERICK LEE5056 SHOALS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WELDON, DANIELLE N6278 MICASA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWILSON, MICHAEL EVAN4115 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)WITT, JEREMY LEE5001 FIKE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOFFORD, BRIANNA JANAY4509 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101913Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT