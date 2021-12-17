 Friday, December 17, 2021 64.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Hamilton County Democratic Party Vice-Chairman Sean Nix Considering District 11 County Commission Race

Friday, December 17, 2021

Hamilton County Democratic Party Vice-Chairman Sean Nix announced his exploratory campaign for County Commission in a video posted to his official Facebook page early Friday morning.

“In the coming days and weeks, I will be speaking directly with our community stakeholders to
ensure that the newly created District 11 will emerge as a community replicated throughout
Hamilton County. ” Mr. Nix said.

District 11 is one of the two new districts formed by the Hamilton County Commission due to the
once-in-a-decade process of redistricting. The new district 11 covers the area from Navajo Drive in
Brainerd to Wilcox Road in Lookout Valley.

Mr. Nix is a Chattanooga native and has spent his life in the district. He is a former executive
committeeman for the local NAACP and a former Hamilton County middle school educator. His
platform of opportunity for all, safe neighborhoods, and 21st-century public education are reflected
in his campaign slogan, “Progress, Forward.”

He said, “With your imagination and determination, we are on the pathway to progress, pushing forward to a powerful and inclusive great society.”

“That is why I am announcing my exploratory campaign in seeking the office of Hamilton County
District 11 Commissioner.”

The primary election for countywide offices takes place on May 3rd, 2022. Voters can check their
current registration at GoVoteTN.org.


