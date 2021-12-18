Bill Knowles, Who Is In His 48th Year As County Clerk, To Run Again

Bill Knowles, who has already served more than any other Hamilton County official, announced Saturday that he will seek still another term as County Clerk.

Mr. Knowles, who is in his 48th years as county clerk, said, “It is with gratitude to the citizens of Hamilton County that I have had the privilege to manage the Clerk’s Office since 1974."

He said there is only one other county clerk in the state who went in the same time as he did.

Mr. Knowles said, "During this time I have been entrusted to account for over $600 million in state and county funds. Each year the Clerk’s office has received positive audit reports. I am also proud of our office being first in the state to pioneer successful mail and internet motor vehicle renewal programs. These programs, coupled with the Bonny Oaks branch tag and title office, have enabled busy motorists to avoid traffic congestion around the downtown Courthouse.

"The Clerk’s Office has entered the digital society with computerization of records, including marriage and County Commission minutes. The office has also enter into contracts with the Department of Safety and the Department of Revenue permitting the Clerk’s office to issue vehicle titles and driver's license locally.

"Many of the Clerk’s improvements have proved beneficial to taxpayers and have been recognized numerous times by the National Association of Counties.

"With Almighty God’s help and the continued assistance of a great staff of deputy clerks I look forward to continuing my pursuit of providing extra dimensions of service to taxpayers.”

Mr. Knowles has served as president of both the statewide Tennessee County Officials Association and the Association of County Clerks. He is a founding member of the County Clerk’s Organ Donor Awareness program, has been selected as County Clerk of the Year three times and was voted the outstanding Official of the Year by the County Official’s Association.

Other recognitions include receiving a citizenship award from the Civitan Club and a distinguished alumni award from Central High School. He has served on the local Salvation Army Board of Directors, the Public Bible School Committee, Advancing the Ministry of the Gospel Board of Directors, and the Convention & Visitors Bureau Board. In 1978 he was the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Trevecca University in Nashville. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserve with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He also has an earned Master Barber license.



Mr. Knowles, a native of Chattanooga, was born in the St. Elmo community of Chattanooga. He is one of six children of the late Chattanooga Police Detective Claude Knowles and Rose Knowles.



He has been married to the former Marlene Coulter for 66 years. They have three grown children; Reba, Finley and Alan. Also, they have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mr. Knowles and his wife are members of the Woodland Park Baptist Church.

