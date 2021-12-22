 Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


COVID Cases Continue To Rise; Hamilton County Has 9 More Deaths, 222 New Cases; Tennessee Has 69 More Deaths

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported nine more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 222 new positive cases, up from 148 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 67,892. The death total is 753.

It is reported the deaths were six men and three women; eight white and one black; two age 51-60, five age 61-70 and two age 81 or older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 96 in Hamilton County - up from 94 on Tuesday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 37 Hamilton County inpatients and 26 patients are in ICU, up from 20 on Tuesday. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 65,569, which is 97 percent. There are 1,461 active cases, up from 1,412 on Monday.

Tennessee reported 3,669 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 1,360,958 coronavirus cases. 

There were 69 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, for a total of 18,214.

The state currently has 1,053 people hospitalized from the virus, 60 fewer than the day before.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 11.045 million.

There have been 1,317,690 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county, last updated Friday:

Bledsoe County:  3,607 cases, up 2; 29 deaths

Bradley County:  23,253 cases, up 35; 255 deaths, up 3

Grundy County: 2,996 cases, up 4; 47 deaths

Marion County: 6,008 cases, up 7; 79 deaths, up 1

McMinn County: 11,025 cases, up 15; 153 deaths, up 1

Meigs County: 2,318 cases, up 6; 34 deaths

Polk County: 3,336 cases, up 4; 39 deaths, up 1

Rhea County: 7,312 cases, up 3; 10 7deaths, up 2

Sequatchie County: 3,143 cases, up 7; 46 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 83,465 cases, up 174; 1,001 deaths, up 3

Davidson County: 128,668 cases, up 541; 1,250 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 153,378 cases, up 790; 2,449 deaths, up 7


December 22, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Wearing Ball Cap Drives Off In Gold Altima Conveniently Left Running; Woman Screaming Outside Her Home Needs Police After All

December 22, 2021

Georgia Has 40 More COVID Deaths, 5,796 New Cases

December 22, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A man on Shallowford Road told police he arrived home at 10 p.m. and went inside to use the restroom. He said when he returned to his vehicle there was a black male in the driver's seat. He said ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 40 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,179. There are 5,796 new cases on Wednesday, as that ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Wearing Ball Cap Drives Off In Gold Altima Conveniently Left Running; Woman Screaming Outside Her Home Needs Police After All

A man on Shallowford Road told police he arrived home at 10 p.m. and went inside to use the restroom. He said when he returned to his vehicle there was a black male in the driver's seat. He said the man began driving away. The only description he could give was that he was wearing a baseball cap. The man could not give a direction of travel and there is no video footage for police ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 40 More COVID Deaths, 5,796 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 40 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,179. There are 5,796 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,322,940 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 92,264, which is an increase of 210 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rudolph The Reindeer

I am flabbergasted by the fact that when I came across this story on Rudolph The Red-nosed Reindeer I had something of a mental flashback. Not in over 50 years, so help me, I haven’t thought of Rudolph but as I was reading this story, my mind recalled that “Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, had a very shiny nose, and if you ever saw it, you would even say it glows. All of the other ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: A Vols/Lady Vols Christmas

Two Tennessee examples of the Christmas spirit caught my eye during the past week. On Tuesday, football tight ends Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant described playing the same position not as a competition for playing time but more as a cooperative effort to bring out the best in each other. “I’m really grateful for him, because he’s been great throughout the whole thing, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Bounce Back Strong Against ETSU

No. 7/9 Tennessee took a commanding victory over in-state foe ETSU on Monday night, winning 112-58 in Thompson-Boling Arena. The score reflects UT's highest point total since claiming a 131-69 triumph against Troy on Dec. 6, 2017, and is the most points scored in a single game during head coach Kellie Harper's tenure. Six Tennessee (10-1) players were in double figures, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors