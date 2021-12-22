COVID Cases Continue To Rise; Hamilton County Has 9 More Deaths, 222 New Cases; Tennessee Has 69 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported nine more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 222 new positive cases, up from 148 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 67,892. The death total is 753.

It is reported the deaths were six men and three women; eight white and one black; two age 51-60, five age 61-70 and two age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 96 in Hamilton County - up from 94 on Tuesday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 37 Hamilton County inpatients and 26 patients are in ICU, up from 20 on Tuesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 65,569, which is 97 percent. There are 1,461 active cases, up from 1,412 on Monday.

Tennessee reported 3,669 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 1,360,958 coronavirus cases.



There were 69 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, for a total of 18,214.



The state currently has 1,053 people hospitalized from the virus, 60 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 11.045 million.



There have been 1,317,690 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county, last updated Friday:



Bledsoe County: 3,607 cases, up 2; 29 deaths



Bradley County: 23,253 cases, up 35; 255 deaths, up 3



Grundy County: 2,996 cases, up 4; 47 deaths



Marion County: 6,008 cases, up 7; 79 deaths, up 1



McMinn County: 11,025 cases, up 15; 153 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 2,318 cases, up 6; 34 deaths



Polk County: 3,336 cases, up 4; 39 deaths, up 1



Rhea County: 7,312 cases, up 3; 10 7deaths, up 2



Sequatchie County: 3,143 cases, up 7; 46 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 83,465 cases, up 174; 1,001 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 128,668 cases, up 541; 1,250 deaths, up 2



Shelby County: 153,378 cases, up 790; 2,449 deaths, up 7