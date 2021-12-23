 Thursday, December 23, 2021 28.0°F   shallow fog   Shallow Fog

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Man Gets Angry With Woman When She Enters His Bedroom; Woman Threatens Neighbor After Parking In Front Of Her House

Thursday, December 23, 2021

A man on Blackford Street called police and said that he and a woman there got into a verbal altercation because she came to his bedroom without his consent. According to the woman, she went to grab a blanket and did not think it was a big deal. After speaking with both of them, they agreed to stay away from each other to avoid any further conflict.

* * *

A man on Jordan Drive told police that someone slashed the passenger rear tire of his vehicle. He said he was at work and upon driving he noticed the tire was damaged.

* * *

A woman told police someone got into her vehicle while it was parked at The Walden Club, 633 Chestnut St. She said her garage door clicker was taken, along with her parking pass for the garage the vehicle was in. She said there were no signs of forced entry, because she believes the vehicle was left unlocked. She said she notified Walden Security of the incident.

* * *

An employee at the Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd., told police that a white female scanned three drill bits in place of other more expensive items, worth a total of $338. She said she was able to identify the woman through other coworkers that have dealt with her in the past. Officers observed video showing the woman walk past all points of sale before she was stopped the employee. After the employee collected all the stolen items, the woman fled the scene.

* * *

A man on Alta Vista Drive told police that overnight someone entered his unlocked 2014 Toyota Tundra and stole his bag. He said his bag was found on the grass, but his Apple iPad Pro with case, keyboard and pen were taken.

* * *

A woman on  Alta Vista Drive told police that sometime after midnight someone rummaged through both of her unlocked vehicles. She said they did not leave anything of value in them, and as best as she could tell, there was nothing stolen.

* * *

Police observed an Asian male, later identified, in the fenced area of a business on East 11th Street throwing pallets over the fence. Police confirmed with the business that no one should be removing pallets from the property. The business refused prosecution and wanted the man
trespassed from the property.

* * *

A woman told police she works at the HomeServe Contact Center, 7134 Lee Hwy., and she last saw her vehicle at 7:56 a.m. when she left it parked in the parking lot. She said when she got back to the vehicle around 11:30 a.m., she discovered some damage on the passenger side front door. She said there was a large dent in it and the door frame had been warped. She said no one saw the incident as far as she knows. There is no proof how the damage was done or if it was intentional. There have been no estimates for repairs yet since this just happened. The vehicle is a gray 2016 Honda CRV.

* * *

Police received a call about a person walking into traffic and yelling at people outside the Sports Barn, 301 Market St. Police made contact with the man, who appeared to be upset. Police asked him if was he okay and he said he was. The man appeared to be just fine to police.

* * *

A man told police that a TSSAA representative was maneuvering a golf cart with folding tables on the back down a sidewalk/grass area outside the First Horizon Pavilion, 1826 Reggie White Blvd., and while doing so, scratched his vehicle on the front left panel. Police observed the marks to the vehicle. The man said the responsible person said that they would cover the damages to his vehicle. He only wanted the incident report for documentation purposes.

* * *

Employees reported a woman who was arguing with Circle K staff at 4900 Brainerd Road, and she was refusing to leave. Police told the woman that Circle K did not want her on their property again and that she was trespassed. The woman left without further incident.

* * *

A woman on Waterfield Lane told police she placed an online order from JCPenney worth $276.32. She said the order was delivered to her old address on Commons Boulevard. She said when she contacted the office at this location, she was told they had not seen her packages. She believes someone stole them. JCPenney requires a police report for the theft to refund the order. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to an alarm at Caring Senior Service, 901 Mountain Creek Road. Officers checked the exterior of the building for signs of entry and found an unsecured door on the southwest corner of the building. Officers made entry to the building and cleared the building. Officers found no occupants and no sign of disturbance. Officers were able to secure the
previously unsecured door.

* * *

A man on Wilcox Boulevard told police an unknown number of people have been harassing him for the past six years. He said the unknown people are also listening to his conversations. There are no suspects at this time.

* * *

A woman on North Highland Park Avenue told police she arrived home in the evening after work and parked her vehicle legally on the roadway on the opposite side of the road. She said before she was able to exit her vehicle, the resident of a home on North Highland arrived home and began screaming at her. She said the neighbor was upset about her parking in front of her house. She and the neighbor had a verbal disorder over the parking spot. She said she moved
her vehicle. She said when she exited her vehicle again, the neighbor screamed and threatened to "call the police and beat your a** until they get here" if she ever parked there again. Both residences have access to off the street parking. The woman said there are three vehicles at her residence, so two of them have to park on the street. She wants this incident recorded in case this escalates further.


December 23, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Gets Angry With Woman When She Enters His Bedroom; Woman Threatens Neighbor After Parking In Front Of Her House

December 23, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 22, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Wearing Ball Cap Drives Off In Gold Altima Conveniently Left Running; Woman Screaming Outside Her Home Needs Police After All


A man on Blackford Street called police and said that he and a woman there got into a verbal altercation because she came to his bedroom without his consent. According to the woman, she went ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BIBBINS, ANDRE GROVER 2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

A man on Shallowford Road told police he arrived home at 10 p.m. and went inside to use the restroom. He said when he returned to his vehicle there was a black male in the driver's seat. He said ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Gets Angry With Woman When She Enters His Bedroom; Woman Threatens Neighbor After Parking In Front Of Her House

A man on Blackford Street called police and said that he and a woman there got into a verbal altercation because she came to his bedroom without his consent. According to the woman, she went to grab a blanket and did not think it was a big deal. After speaking with both of them, they agreed to stay away from each other to avoid any further conflict. * * * A man on Jordan Drive ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BIBBINS, ANDRE GROVER 2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BICE, RICHARD P 128 BRINDALENE ALNE UNIT JASPER, 75951 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Issachar's Mistake

Too few have ever stood in a barn with milk cows on a frosty morning. It’s as warm as your favorite blanket, the heat from the animals filling the place and, in the big scheme, that’s why the Jesus was born in a manger compared to a dark and drafty inn, which brings us to ‘Issachar the Innkeeper,’ and a story written by Jewell Hill. For the last several days I have read dozens ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Uses Big Second-Half Run To Top MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs have now concluded their pre-conference basketball schedule and what a great way to do it. Facing the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders at McKenzie Arena before the second-largest crowd of the season, it took the Mocs a little while to get over the hump, but once they did, they never looked back. Taking advantage of a spirited 18-2 run midway ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: A Vols/Lady Vols Christmas

Two Tennessee examples of the Christmas spirit caught my eye during the past week. On Tuesday, football tight ends Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant described playing the same position not as a competition for playing time but more as a cooperative effort to bring out the best in each other. “I’m really grateful for him, because he’s been great throughout the whole thing, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors