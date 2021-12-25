Santa Train Rolls Again Bringing Toys To Chattanooga Children

Christmas Eve is the most awaited night of the year for children. Young kids lay their heads on their pillows knowing that Santa would fill their stockings and leave presents under the tree. Sadly many children did not have those visions dancing in their heads and that’s where the police and fire departments help make some of those dreams come true.

Officer Johnny Wright and several others started the Forgotten Child Fund in 1962. The fund has continued to grow since its birth with several law enforcement agencies and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office coordinating the annual drive.

Forgotten Child Fund President Kelly Simmons said about 15,000 children received gifts because of the generous gifts from the community. He said it was a very hard year because of COVID but the fund provided for as many as there was money to cover the bills.

The highlight of every year is the Santa Train. This year several hundred volunteers gathered with Santa Claus at Chattanooga State on Amnicola Highway. The train pulled out at 4:30 and went around the city with toys for 10 families most in need.

This was retired Hamilton County officer Robert Starnes' 36th year to wear the Santa Claus uniform. He said the following after the completion of this year's event, “I have truly been blessed beyond measure to have been able to continue this tradition for the last 36 years on Christmas Eve.

"Working through COVID-19 and using social distancing measures the 2021 FCF Santa Train rolled again this year delivering toys to families in need within the Chattanooga Area."

"Even during a Global Pandemic again the FCF helped almost 15,000 children locally to receive Christmas gifts this year.

"The FCF was started pver 56 years ago by CPD Motor Officer Johnnie Wright.

"I am very thankful for all of the countless community volunteers, Police Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies, EMS, and Fire Department personnel, who continue this great organization every year.

Wishing Everyone a Safe Merry Christmas to All and Joyous New Year In 2022.”