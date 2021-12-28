 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 67.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Firefighters Deal With Blaze At Concrete Plant As Part Of Extremely Busy Day

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- photo by CFD

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies were extremely busy across the city Tuesday, working an apartment fire, conducting a rescue and tackling an evening commercial fire, in addition to many other calls for service.

At 8:06 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported dumpster fire at Buzzi Chattanooga, the concrete plant at 1201 Suck Creek Road. They found flames in a large granulated rubber storage bin (approximately 30 feet tall and 40 feet wide). The big mound of rubber was burning on arrival.

The call initially came in as a dumpster fire and crews called for a commercial fire response when they realized what they were dealing with.

They had a good knockdown on the fire, getting it under control fast.

Firefighters have been conducting a thorough overhaul, breaking up piles of rubber to make sure the fire is fully extinguished. There were no injuries.

Quint 17, Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 12, Quint 14, Quint 16, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 responded. 

- photo by CFD

December 29, 2021

Police Blotter: Wife Leaves Drunk Husband At Hooter's; Thieves Steal Food From Serving Window At Honest Pint

December 29, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 28, 2021

Firefighters Deal With Blaze At Concrete Plant As Part Of Extremely Busy Day


The manager of Hooter’s at 5912 Brainerd Road said a man argued with him over the tab and wouldn't leave. Police gave the man, who was intoxicated, a ride home because his wife had left him there. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN 3449 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies were extremely busy across the city Tuesday, working an apartment fire, conducting a rescue and tackling an evening commercial fire, in addition ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Wife Leaves Drunk Husband At Hooter's; Thieves Steal Food From Serving Window At Honest Pint

The manager of Hooter’s at 5912 Brainerd Road said a man argued with him over the tab and wouldn't leave. Police gave the man, who was intoxicated, a ride home because his wife had left him there. * * * A man on Webb Oaks Drive told police his ex-girlfriend attempted to take out a loan using his information. He said they used to date, but they had been separated for six ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN 3449 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ANDREWS, KENDALL D 1900 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042222 Age at Arrest: 32 years ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Political Wish List For 2022

Happy New Year, Y’all. Please let 2022 be a better year for our country and local community, because I truly love these Appalachian hills and river town - or southern Appalachian periphery to be geographically correct. I am optimistic that 2022 will be a better time for local businesses that darn near lost it all - some did lose it all, and for the children of this community. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "An Absolute Disgrace"

With two more days remaining in what has been an unbelievably bloody year in the Windy City, it is now official: Murders in Chicago have hit a 25-year high and Keith Thornton, a heroic dispatcher, just made a viral video that lays the blame squarely in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s lap. “This lady is disgraceful!” Thornton’s quick thinking this summer saved the lives of two officers and ... (click for more)

Sports

#14 Tennessee Takes On #19 Alabama On The Road On Wednesday Night

The 14th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team is set to open conference play, traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 19 Alabama Wednesday at 9 p.m. Fans can catch Wednesday's game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch . Karl Ravech (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analysis) will ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Coach Burrows Wants To Continue UT Series Despite Lopsided Game

Chattanooga and Tennessee played a women’s basketball game Monday night for the first time since 2015. Mocs coach Katie Burrows hopes it’s not the last time for a while. “I would like to continue this, Tennessee and Chattanooga playing each other in some capacity,” she said after UT’s 91-41 victory. “I think it’s fun for the players and a nice quick buzz up the road and maybe ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors