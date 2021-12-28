Firefighters Deal With Blaze At Concrete Plant As Part Of Extremely Busy Day

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies were extremely busy across the city Tuesday, working an apartment fire, conducting a rescue and tackling an evening commercial fire, in addition to many other calls for service.

At 8:06 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported dumpster fire at Buzzi Chattanooga, the concrete plant at 1201 Suck Creek Road. They found flames in a large granulated rubber storage bin (approximately 30 feet tall and 40 feet wide). The big mound of rubber was burning on arrival.

The call initially came in as a dumpster fire and crews called for a commercial fire response when they realized what they were dealing with. They had a good knockdown on the fire, getting it under control fast.

Firefighters have been conducting a thorough overhaul, breaking up piles of rubber to make sure the fire is fully extinguished. There were no injuries.

Quint 17, Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 12, Quint 14, Quint 16, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 responded.