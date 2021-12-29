Rhonda Lorna Essenpreis Charged With Killing Randall Paul Otto With A Knife At Signal Mountain Residence

A Signal Mountain woman has been charged with murdering a man she was living with at a mountain residence.

The Sheriff's Office said Rhonda Lorna Essenpreis, 63, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Randall Paul Otto, 69.

At 3:08 a.m., Signal Mountain Police Department personnel and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 3641 Scarlet Maple Court on Signal Mountain to investigate the report of an overdose.

Upon arriving, Mr.

Otto was found deceased from apparent knife wounds.

The female resident of the house, Ms. Essenpreis, was immediately detained.

Evidence at the scene indicates Randall Paul Otto was murdered by Rhonda Lorna Essenpreis, authorities said.

Ms. Essenpreis was taken to Silverdale to be booked on the murder charge.