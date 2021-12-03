18-Year Old Shot Late Thursday Night In Chattanooga

An 18-year old was shot late Thursday night in the area of Foresdale Lane.

At approximately 10:04 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 800 block of Forestdale Lane on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was inside a residence near the above location when he heard gunshots and subsequently realized he had been shot. The victim also indicated an unwillingness to cooperate in the investigation.