18-Year Old Shot Late Thursday Night In Chattanooga

An 18-year old was shot late Thursday night in the area of Foresdale Lane.
At approximately 10:04 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 800 block of Forestdale Lane on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was inside a residence near the above location when he heard gunshots and subsequently realized he had been shot. The victim also indicated an unwillingness to cooperate in the investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.