Ed Johnson Memorial Cost Was $1,121,439

Officials said the final cost of the Ed Johnson Memorial next to the Walnut Street Bridge was $1,121,439.

Site work for the memorial was supported by the construction of Walnut Plaza under a city bid with Thomas Brothers Construction. The plaza cost was $2,097,862 with the Community Foundation reimbursing the Johnson Memorial portion $262,790 for site development impacting the memorial.

The memorial is in memory of Ed Johnson, who was hanged by a mob on the bridge in 1908.

The county contributed $100,000 and the city paid $154,762.

Private donations paid for the rest.